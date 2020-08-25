Franklin Covey Co. Named By Training Industry To 2020 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List For The Ninth Time For Development Of Two New Critical Leadership Offerings

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, has been named by Training Industry to the 2020 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ list for the ninth time, representing the Leadership Training...

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Get Report, a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, has been named by Training Industry to the 2020 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ list for the ninth time, representing the Leadership Training sector of the learning and development market.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technology.

FranklinCovey's selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on leadership training industry.

Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served.

Company size and growth potential.

Industry recognition and innovation.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"We are honored to once again be selected as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry," said Bob Whitman, FranklinCovey CEO. "We are delighted that our newest innovation, Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential ™, is being exceptionally well-received by our clients and is another example of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the solutions we design address our clients' most pressing business needs. We are humbled by the thousands of organizations that find continued value in our All Access Pass® ("AAP") which features unprecedented access to our comprehensive collection of world-class solutions, now including Unconscious Bias."

"Part of one of the most competitive and closely watched training sectors, this year's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies are leading the way by providing businesses with strategic and inventive leadership development to enhance and transform their entire workforce," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies continue to expand their topic offerings to deliver the training that companies need, including generational leadership, women in leadership and agile leadership."

FranklinCovey's leadership development solutions address the specific and vital challenges organizations face in building capabilities and achieving metric based results. These solutions equip leaders with the vital mindsets, skillsets and toolsets required to unleash the potential of their people toward key organizational outcomes and results. To ignite this kind of behavior change FranklinCovey has executed on its proven strong commitment to offer organizations a full range of delivery modalities and tools, from two minute learning bites to longer form learning journeys, allowing clients to enable sustainable and transformative learning while reaching employees wherever they are—a capability which is critically important in the current, COVID-19 work-from home reality.

FranklinCovey's new leadership work session , Unconscious Bias: Understanding bias to Unleash Potential™, establishes a connection between unconscious bias, also referred to as implicit or cognitive bias, and individual, team and organizational performance. There is nothing more fundamental to performance than how people see and treat each other as human beings. More than just fostering awareness, FranklinCovey's offering helps people see past bias to cultivate connections and courageously ally and advocate to build a culture that values and acts on diversity and inclusion.

Bias is a natural part of the human condition and an inherent part of how our brain works. But unconscious bias leaves us unaware of the results that can occur because of biased thinking. It can profoundly affect how we see and experience people, places and things and influences how we make decisions, engage with others, and respond to various situations and circumstances. If we ignore our biases, it doesn't eliminate their impact. The biases we operate under can severely limit our own possibilities and those of the people around us, which impacts results. We can negatively impact those with whom we work, which in turn, affects organizational performance. For organizations to build an inclusive, engaging and high-performing culture, participants who take part in FranklinCovey's Unconscious Bias work session learn how to:

Understand and identify bias in how people think and act in the workplace

Know the common circumstances that lead to biased thinking and when to pause and more fully consider decisions and behaviors

Cultivate deep and meaningful connections between people of varying backgrounds by using empathy and curiosity to expand mutual understanding and improve decision-making

Choose courage and engage with care and boldness in addressing the full spectrum of biases that limit people and constrain performance, from race, gender, disability and orientation to socioeconomic status, decision making and how we tolerate risk and engagement

Create a culture in which everyone is respected, valued and can thrive and contribute their highest performance

FranklinCovey also added to its extensive leadership solutions with enhanced learning capability of its recent Wall Street Journal bestselling books, Get Better: 15 Proven Practices to Build Effective Relationships at Work , authored by its Chief People Officer, Todd Davis. Complementing the book is a series of short learning modules for team discussion ( FranklinCovey Insights®) and self-paced learning ( FranklinCovey Excelerators) to create deeper thinking, action and actual behavior change.

An organization's greatest asset is not only its people; rather, it's the quality of the relationships between people that is the greatest predictor of personal and professional effectiveness. Employees' ability to build and sustain great relationships is an organization's ultimate competitive advantage. Ideal for professionals at all levels of business, government, and education, from the front-line supervisor to the president and CEO, the new solution examines the most common relationship pitfalls that negatively affect personal careers and organizational results. It identifies 15 proven practices that influential leaders and individual contributors at any level of an organization can use to take ownership of their work, improve the quality of interactions with others, and master the skills of developing and maintaining effective relationships.

Additionally, FranklinCovey has recently added five additional languages to its global library of offerings, now totaling 21 languages and upgraded its entire digital, on-demand portfolio to provide a better global user experience, be more mobile friendly and improve accessibility for all learners.

"The 2020 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging or specialized leadership development companies, many of which are delivering training beyond instructor-led programs and enhancing the learner experience through simulations, digital content and assessments," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies strive to create unique experiences for leaders of all levels."

To learn more about FranklinCovey's award winning leadership development solutions, visit here.

About FranklinCovey

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - Get Report is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers annually. Training Industry's live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 5 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

