Franklin Apprenticeships Welcomes New Vice President Of Sales, Mike Bartkus, Following Significant Expansion

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Apprenticeships, the modern apprenticeship experts, today announced the addition of Mike Bartkus to its executive team as Vice President of Sales.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Apprenticeships, the modern apprenticeship experts, today announced the addition of Mike Bartkus to its executive team as Vice President of Sales. This appointment follows extensive growth as corporate employers are turning to Franklin's Apprenticeship programs to help them fill mission-critical technology roles.

Franklin Apprenticeships appoints VP Sales following rapid growth in tech apprenticeship programs

"Mike's customer-first approach and extensive experience in the training and technology sectors makes him a perfect fit for our growing company," explained Kim Nichols, founder and CEO of Franklin Apprenticeships. "We are expanding quickly because corporate employers simply cannot find the technology talent they need from four-year colleges alone."

Apprenticeships are earn-as-you-learn programs which provide a pathway to rewarding technology careers for individuals who were previously shut out due to the norm of a college degree as a pre-requisite.

After completing their programs, 94% of Franklin apprentices stay with their employers due to Franklin's proven filtering process and unparalleled candidate support via Success Coaches. Before starting an apprenticeship, candidates complete a career-fit assessment and 90 to 110 hours of guided learning in a pre-apprenticeship program. Franklin's apprenticeship programs include: Cybersecurity Analyst, Software Engineer, IBM Z ® Mainframe App Developer, IBM Z ® Mainframe Systems Administrator, Helpdesk Technician and Network Engineer.

"At Franklin Apprenticeships, we partner with some of America's most respected corporate employers to give more people a chance at the American dream... while also filling critical roles with diverse talent and helping to fuel the American economy," Bartkus explained. "What could be more inspiring than that? I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Bartkus brings extensive experience gained from several early-stage companies which he helped to grow into market leaders. Most recently as Vice President of Sales at Traliant, he helped expand access to training on diversity and equality to improve workplace environments. Bartkus has also held executive sales roles at Montage, gr8 People Inc., Skill Survey and RightAnswers Inc.

About Franklin Apprenticeships

Franklin Apprenticeships' top-quality programs fill mission critical technology roles with diverse, dedicated individuals who have a proven aptitude for tech careers, without requiring college degrees. Apprentices train on the job and in the classroom, gaining new skills and adding more value every day. Franklin recruits the right talent, delivers the right training, and coaches the apprentice and the employer along the journey with its certified Success Coach team. Learn more at: www.franklinapprenticeships.com.

CONTACT: Mikki Draggoo, mdraggoo@franklinapprenticeships.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franklin-apprenticeships-welcomes-new-vice-president-of-sales-mike-bartkus-following-significant-expansion-301389371.html

SOURCE Franklin Apprenticeships