Frankford, Delaware RV Dealership Announces 2021 Expansion Of Model Inventory

FRANKFORD, Del., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local RV superstore East Coast Campers and More announced that it will be seeing significant growth in the new year, thanks to an expansion of its current RV inventory. This increase in product selection is expected to go into effect in the early months of 2021, and, once implemented, the Frankford, Delaware dealership estimates housing as many as 100 RV models at any given time.

"We're thankful to have done so well this last year," said Michael Moutzalias, owner of East Coast Campers and More. "We were initially worried that we wouldn't be able to afford this expansion, but today, adding more models seems like a no-brainer."

As many have seen during this pandemic, COVID-19 has hurt more than just individuals — the novel coronavirus has spurred wave after wave of economic uncertainty, resulting in nearly countless financial blows to businesses across hundreds of major industries. Surprisingly, however, many RV dealerships across the U.S. have seen a significant spike in sales, including East Coast Campers and More, whose Frankford site is owned by Michael Moutzalias and his family. This may be due to the dual convenience afforded by the camper design — a comfortable environment during travel is also a comfortable environment during quarantine.

"We were always planning to expand to 100-plus models," added Moutzalias. "We just didn't realize it would be possible to do it during a crazy time like this."

Two of the largest changes customers can expect will be seen in East Coast Campers' product selection of destination trailers and travel trailers. Namely, two extensive 2021 series from Keystone RV will be rolling out as early as February 2021. The Hideout Travel Trailer and the Retreat Destination Trailer are the two Keystone model series the dealership plans to receive in the near future, with numerous floor plan options for each.

"We're expecting delivery of these Keystone RV models around February," said Moutzalias. "This is a great opportunity to get involved in the buildout to ensure that you get the exact features you want."

Also, in addition to their popular Crossroads RV Zinger Travel Trailers they will now be offering The Cameo, a luxury 4-season 5 th wheel. These floor plans will also be arriving in February.

If current customers or prospective RV buyers would like to get more information about Keystone RV's Retreat Destination Trailer, the Hideout Travel Trailer, or the Cameo from Crossroads RV they are encouraged to contact East Coast Campers and More. Information on how to do so can be found in the final section of this article.

What else will this local Delaware RV dealership be adding to its product inventory? As of right now, that's not immediately clear, even to its owners. However, if 2020 as a whole has taught us anything, it's that the only thing to expect with certainty is the uncertainty of what the future holds.

About East Coast Campers and More

Family-owned and operated since 2017 in Frankford, DE, East Coast Campers and More is one of the region's most comprehensive recreational vehicle dealers and RV service providers. They carry the largest inventory of RV parts on the Eastern Shore. Their RV inventory includes both new and used travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, park models, and destination trailers. They also have an extensive inventory of Amish built sheds, Currahee Utility Trailers, and Look Cargo Trailers.

