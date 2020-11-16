FranDevCo NorthWest Has Launched With Sung Ohm As President & Equity Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo, one of the world's largest franchise sales organizations, announced today the launch of FranDevCo NorthWest, a sister company headquartered in Seattle, Washington with franchise industry veteran Sung Ohm as President and Equity Partner.

As a full-service franchise sales organization, FranDevCo provides sales, management, and process guidance to franchisors to generate sustainable growth. The company has reimagined the development of franchise brands through the utilization of sound business practices, technology, and a management team with decades of experience.

"FranDevCo Northwest is the first of several sister companies that we will be launching over the coming months. FranDevCo helps franchise companies grow by identifying, recruiting, and placing quality franchisees with them. FranDevCo Northwest is our first sister company and we are proud to have partnered with Sung as the demand for our services has been explosive," says Jeff Dudan, CEO of FranDevCo "by providing a turn key development solution to the brands we partner with, we help them avoid mistakes, grow and structure their offering worldwide."

Sung Ohm is a name known to many in franchising as he has been an executive with some of the largest and best- known brands in the space. He has held development leadership positions at some of the best- known franchise finance, national automotive, fitness and service brands.

"I wanted to take my experience and passion for empowering franchisors and entrepreneurs to live the American dream of independence through franchising to the next level and FranDevCo provides the perfect foundation to do so," said Ohm. "Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, the values that were instilled in me resonate with the entrepreneurs that I get to work with as we grow their brands together."

While FranDevCo Northwest is headquartered in Seattle, it works with emerging franchisors throughout the US and Canada and Ohm is currently in discussions with several franchisors to take their brand to the next level. "The outpouring of support has been significant and we are hiring experienced developers who want to make a difference and take their career to the next level," said Ohm.

