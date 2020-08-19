FranConnect Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Volkmann as its Chief Finance Officer. A seasoned corporate finance executive, Volkmann brings more than 25 years of experience in emerging and mature companies in the software, robotics, and web retailing sectors, including with brands such as Hitachi, Tellme Networks, Inc., Netscape, and MinuteKEY.

"Over the last year, FranConnect has invested in building a strong leadership team capable of guiding the company through our next stage of growth. Andrew brings a wealth of diverse experience to FranConnect and we're delighted to welcome him to the team," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "His proven track record of scaling technology companies and extensive background in corporate finance will propel FranConnect forward, allowing for the company to continue to be the trailblazer for the future of franchise management software."

Volkmann's deep experience in the technology sector includes serving as CFO of MinuteKEY, which was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., several times during his tenure. Earlier in his career, Volkmann was a founding management team member and vice president of finance and administration at Tellme Networks, Inc., which in 2007 was acquired by Microsoft. Volkmann also held several roles in finance at Netscape Communications Corporation and served as the brand's senior director of finance leading up to Netscape's acquisition by AOL in 1999.

"I have immense respect for everything FranConnect has achieved to become the leader in its space and with such potential for future growth, it's an exciting time to join their exceptional team of franchise and technology experts," said Volkmann. "I look forward to working alongside this talented leadership team to contribute to their vision of continuing to be the leader in innovative software solutions in the franchising space."

To learn more about FranConnect and its franchise management software solutions, please visit www.franconnect.com.

About FranConnectFranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For nearly 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

