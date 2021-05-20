Franchising: A Financial Solution

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation struggles to rebound, economically, from the COVID-19 pandemic, American businesses are offering a stimulus in the way of franchise opportunities.

Companies that hiked their portfolios and dodged major financial setbacks during COVID are sharing their successes with hungry entrepreneurs. A buffet of vast franchise opportunities is available to anyone who wants to dig in and earn profits.

Franchise Guardian ® suggests dozens of novelty business concepts in industries that match areas of reported job growth nationwide. The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a large spike in leisure and hospitality employment last month. According to the BLS, there were 331,000 more jobs in that industry in April than in March; 5.4 million more compared to April 2020. The majority of the growth is in food and drink establishments, but employment also increased in the accommodation, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors.

Currently, Franchise Guardian ® recommends companies with low-cost franchise opportunities in those sectors and others. Here are three of the best new franchise offers:

Candy Food Truck, a flexible mobile food service traversing the Southwest, is an affordable investment that is sure to yield sugary profits any place. FitPro, a cost-effective business venture, has revolutionized health and wellness with digital solutions. Globally recognized, FitPro is muscling the fitness industry. Pause … is a bubbling kava bar enterprise with two locations on Florida's Gold Coast . The franchise is as hot as the nootropic beverages it serves.

Business analysts say that franchising is an ideal way to enter entrepreneurship, especially during a fickle economy that pays only for an established name and reputation.

"During the pandemic, larger restaurant chains were in a better position to get through this than a small or medium independent restaurant," said Dr. Chris Westley, dean of Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert College of Business.

"In that environment, it rewards an entrepreneur to work through a franchise because then you have the resources of the larger operation."

