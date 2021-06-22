Franchise Filming Hones In On Custom Franchisee Success Story Videos As Franchisor-Clients See Spikes In Lead Gen

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Filming and Franchise Filming, leading, full-service video production providers that help tell authentic stories using a VIP subscription model of monthly videos with zero travel fees, is on a mission to help franchisors drive franchisee leads in the post-COVID era. Since the middle of last year, the company as grown its client base by 900% as franchisor and B2B clients see value in video marketing to grow their systems.

The pandemic has greatly impacted the franchise sales process and prospective franchisees now crave and demand humility, authenticity, and vulnerability from franchisors in order to help inform their decision making. Video provides the perfect platform to help humanize franchise brands by highlighting successful franchisees in the system; telling their authentic stories. By allowing emotion into the franchise sales strategy, prospects are able to connect with the brand, visualize what it would mean to become a franchisee, and validate their decision to inquire about the franchise opportunity. Franchisors that recognize this and lean into the opportunity are finding proven results with increased leads, engagement, and revenue.

"The set of marketing videos was exactly what we wanted," said Joe Malmuth, V.P., Franchise Dev, Batteries Plus. "We are so happy with the VIP subscription model and how simple the process was. Franchise Filming knocked it out of the park and 100%, without question, is helping us drive more leads and award more locations with our franchisee success videos and discovery day videos - we could not be more pleased with our decision."

Franchise Filming has gained a reputation for incredible, strategic storytelling in video form. Since last year, Franchise Filming & Corporate Filming has signed on 11 new large clients, growing its roster to include reputable names such as Neighborly, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Fastsigns, Go Mini's, and CVS Health among others. Through its subscription-based model , Franchise Filming gives internal marketing team's their time back - handling everything from start to finish including the development of a complete custom strategy to capture stories, coordination, filming, editing, and final product. It helps clients save money by never charging travel fees and turning videos around in just 5-10 days.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye, Franchise Filming is a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors and suppliers across the country drive leads and win more clients with monthly videos via a VIP membership model.

