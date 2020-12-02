Franchise Filming Doubles Video Output In 2020 As Franchisors Turn To Video Marketing To Aid In Post-Pandemic Bounce Back

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the impact of COVID-19, franchisors are hungrier for leads than ever before, and are seeking out new ways to enhance their franchise development strategies. Filling this demand with a creative solution is Franchise Filming , a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors tell authentic stories of their successful franchisees using a VIP subscription model of monthly videos to drive leads.

As franchisors look to restructure their 2021 marketing strategies to prepare for post-pandemic bounce backs, many are realizing the incredible asset that video production can bring to the marketing mix. In the past six months, Franchise Filming has signed on eight new large clients, growing its roster to include reputable names such as Neighborly, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Go Mini's, and CVS Health among others.

Video marketing has become mainstream - franchisors that recognize this and adapt with the trends are finding proven results with increased leads, engagement, and revenue.

"This is the first year we have done a formal franchise development program, including video assets," said Chris Walls, CEO of Go Mini's. "Even throughout COVID, our pipeline has remained strong, and much of that is contributed to the work that Franchise Filming has done for us."

Gone are the days that logos, talking heads, and long-form content sell franchises. With over 4,000 franchise brands in the United States, franchisors have to find new ways to differentiate and compete. While digital marketing reigns supreme, video provides the perfect platform to help humanize franchise brands. By allowing emotion into the franchise sales strategy, prospects are able to connect with the brand and validate their decision to inquire about the franchise opportunity. Whether it be brand videos, customer testimonials, recruitment videos, or franchisee profiles, video helps showcase the real-life components of the business and the people in it - helping prospects visualize what it would mean to become a franchisee.

"So many companies are doing everything right, but doing videos so wrong," said Trevor Rappleye, Founder & CEO of Franchise Filming. "To be able to be able to come in and ask the CEO if they are doing what they love, or asking a franchisee how much their life has changed since joining the franchise system, and for them to get emotional on camera because the brand has made their life better, is exactly the type of relatable and authentic content that resonates with prospects."

Franchise Filming has gained a reputation for incredible, strategic storytelling in video form. Through its subscription-based model , the company gives the franchisor's marketing team their time back - handling everything from start to finish including the development of a complete custom strategy to capture stories, coordination, filming, editing, and final product. Amid the pandemic, Franchise Filming made significant pivots to continue serving its clients and help them reach their goals. By onboarding a new COVID Safety Officer and offering virtual video production via Zoom , in addition to its in-person offerings, the company is able to capture impactful content with a significantly reduced production time - with final videos completed in just five to ten days. The new service has allowed Franchise Filming to double its full-time team and double its video output throughout 2020 as it aims to grow to a million-dollar provider in 2021.

About Franchise Filming Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye, Franchise Filming is a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors and suppliers across the country drive leads and win more clients with monthly videos via a VIP membership model.

