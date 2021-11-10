France Spirits Market (Whisky, Rum, Vodka & Liqueurs) Markets Report 2020-2024 Bacardi, Brown-Forman, Davide Campari-Milano, Diageo, La Martiniquaise, & Pernod Ricard

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Spirits Market (Whisky, Rum, Vodka & Liqueurs): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

France spirits market is forecasted to reach US$7.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.12% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing income, accelerating online spirits sales and peer influence on youngsters are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by high competitive pressure and retail consolidations.

Few notable trends include growing demand for premium products and the emergence of cocktail culture. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has suppressed population income and so the demand.

In France, Spirit is one of the most popular beverages consumed on daily basis. The demand for these drinks has gained momentum owing to the rising preference for alcohol content beverages by the populous residing in the urban areas.

On the basis of alcohol measure, the popular types of spirits marketed are baijiu, cognac, whisky, vodka, flavoured spirits, rum, tequila and gin. Most selling product is whisky owing to a rise in demand of single malt whiskey & barrel-aged whiskey and increasing production rates owing to ease of raw material availability.

The market is growing due to growth in the demand for premium whisky, technological innovation in brewing machines and an increase in the number of people preferring high-volume distilled alcohols in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification1.3 Spirits Distribution Channels1.4 Popular French Spirits1.5 Supply Chain of French Spirits Industry

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Introduction2.2 Market Changes

3. France Spirits Market Analysis3.1 France Spirits Market Value3.2 France Spirits Market Value Forecast3.3 France Spirits Market Value by Segments3.3.1 France Whisky Market Value3.3.2 France Whisky Market Value Forecast3.3.3 France Rum Market Value3.3.4 France Rum Market Value Forecast3.3.5 France Vodka Market Value3.3.6 France Vodka Market Value Forecast3.3.7 France Liqueurs Market Value3.3.8 France Liqueurs Market Value Forecast3.4 France Spirits Market Value by Distribution Channels3.4.1 France Off-Trade Spirits Market Value3.4.2 France Off-Trade Spirits Market Value Forecast3.4.3 France On-Trade Spirits Market Value3.4.4 France On-Trade Spirits Market Value Forecast3.5 France Spirits Market Volume3.6 France Spirits Market Volume Forecast3.7 France Spirits Market Volume by Segments 3.7.1 France Whisky Market Volume3.7.2 France Whisky Market Volume Forecast3.7.3 France Whisky Market Volume by Price Tier3.7.4 France Liqueurs Market Volume3.7.5 France Liqueurs Market Volume Forecast3.7.6 France Liqueurs Market Volume by Price Tier3.7.7 France Rum Market Volume3.7.8 France Rum Market Volume Forecast3.7.9 France Rum Market Volume by Price Tier 3.7.10 France Vodka Market Volume 3.7.11 France Vodka Market Volume Forecast 3.7.12 France Vodka Market Volume by Price Tier

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Rapid Urbanization4.1.2 Increasing Income4.1.3 Accelerating Online Spirits Sales4.1.4 Peer Influence on Youngsters4.2 Key Trends and Developments4.2.1 Growing Demand for Premium Products4.2.2 Emergence of Cocktail Culture4.3 Challenges4.3.1 High Competitive Pressure 4.3.2 Retail Consolidations

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 France Spirits Market5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison 5.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison 5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman Corporation

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Diageo PLC

La Martiniquaise

Pernod Ricard SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzi4dy

