Frame Fitness Announces November 8th Presale Date For Revolutionary, Digitally-Connected Pilates Reformer

The First Sleek, foldable Reformer Designed For Home Will Be Available For Presale For One Week

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame Fitness, a revolutionary at-home, digitally-connected Pilates reformer with a tailored, intuitive experience, bringing instructor interaction and a dynamic community into any space, will be available for presale for one week starting today, November 8, 2021, with product arrival in the first quarter of 2022. Framewill feature proprietary technology, a lightweight wheeled frame and low-impact, full-body workouts taught by best-in-class instructors.

Founded by Melissa Bentivoglio, a leading Pilates and fitness instructor and proprietary reformer inventor, and her husband, Lee Belzberg, Frame was put into motion after Bentivoglio noted the shift in the digital fitness world. With a growing need and excitement for at-home fitness, Frameoffers well-designed, lightweight equipment combined with a virtually-interactive solution.

"With presale now officially here, we're beyond thrilled to bring Frame to Pilates enthusiasts and anyone looking for a premium, at-home, full-body fitness experience. There has been so much early excitement for the machine from consumers of all ages, body types and levels of experience," said Bentivoglio. "Our community has rapidly grown in response to and in anticipation of what we've created, which is truly for everyone."

Made for all bodies, from beginner to expert, Frame offers flexible, on-demand and live experiences that excel where in-person classes cannot. Instructors expertly demo all positions and exercises, reducing the possibility of misalignment and injury, as users can also self-pace and pause workouts. Framefeatures exclusive access to interactive, self-paced and on-demand workouts, from classical instruction to cardio-infused modern Pilates to high intensity boot camp style classes as well as prenatal stretching.

Frame is designed to elevate your space with a focus on aesthetics, whilst improving the functionality of a traditional Pilates reformer. Featuring a large 24.5 inch, swivel, sweat-resistant, ultra-HD touchscreen; novel spring technology; and a lightweight, wheeled frame that can fit under a bed when folded, alternatively it can be stored vertically. With a sleek design, Frameembodies superior engineering and craftsmanship. Available for accessories include a weighted bar, a Pilates ball, a Pilates ring and hand weights.

Frame ( $2,999 MSRP) will be available in North America, with presale at www.framefitness.com starting November 8th, 2021 at 10am EST (product arriving in the first quarter of 2022). All preorders for a limited time will become CORE members, receiving 25% off the machine as well as custom frame swag. The first 100 to preorder will receive an additional one year free subscription during the week of November 8th. Frameuses white glove services and arrives ready for use, requiring no setup.

For more information, visit www.framefitness.com .

ABOUT FRAMEFrame is more than a community of Pilates enthusiasts; it is a movement, transforming how Pilates is practiced. It is a revolutionary, digitally-connected Pilates reformer, offering convenient access to low-impact, full-body workouts taught by industry leading instructors. Co-founded by Melissa Bentivoglio, a leading Pilates and fitness instructor and proprietary reformer inventor with more than 14 years of experience in the industry, and her husband, Lee Belzberg, Frame features superior digital connectivity that recreates the energy, motivation, and professional guidance of an in-person class. For more information, visit www.framefitness.com .

