Fragrance Creators Unveils Latest Impacts For People, Perfume & Planet During Mid-Year Meeting

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) announced the top 10 impacts it has delivered over the past year for people, perfume and the planet during its second annual Mid-Year Meeting, held virtually today. The meeting brought together member companies across the fragrance value chain to share advancements and highlight future opportunities to deliver good for both business and the public. Fragrance Creators' leadership emphasized the power of dependability—both of the organization and its membership—most notably since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

From protecting fragrance manufacturing during COVID by obtaining "essential business" designation for fragrance in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Guidance; to expanding high-level engagement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on newer and greener fragrance science; to expanding the association's consumer hub for fragrance information, The Fragrance Conservatory; the report demonstrates the power of Fragrance Creators' well-coordinated collective. Its future priorities include supporting the Biden Administration's sustainable economy goals, advocating for policies that are grounded in science and advance responsible innovation, and investing in and growing FragranceConservatory.com.

"This past year demonstrated the power of a unified group of genuinely good people who understand that the purpose of a trade association is to grow the industry—for all companies—responsibly," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "In advancing this purpose, our members are dependably focused beyond growing their bottom lines to doing good for people and the planet."

"Fragrance Creators and our members remain steadfast in our commitment to amplifying sound science and providing clear, contextualized information about the benefits—and delight—fragrances bring to our lives," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO of Robertet USA and Chairman of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. "I'm proud to say that we have never been stronger or more unified in our vision for the future of fragrance."

During the meeting, Fragrance Creators presented its first-ever Extraordinary Leadership Award to Sean Broderick, Senior Director, Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Procter & Gamble (P&G), for his contributions in helping empower the industry to adapt and continue to operate during the pandemic. His efforts enhanced coordination between a number of industry trade groups and supported Fragrance Creators' fragrance value chain coordinating platform—all of which has empowered association members to deliver more to protect public health during the pandemic.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization leverages its network of over 1,000 multidisciplinary scientists as it represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

