Fragrance Creators' Statement On The Passage Of California's Menstrual Products Right To Know Act

WASHINGTON, Sept 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, recognizing passage of California's Menstrual Products Right to Know Act of 2020 (AB 1989), which was signed into law yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom:

"Fragrance Creators supports California's goal of providing meaningful, accurate ingredient communication for people who use menstrual products. AB 1989 requires all intentionally added ingredients to be listed on menstrual product package labels as well as online. The bill requires that companies provide consumers with information about products, while protecting key confidential business information.

The fragrance industry believes in and supports the consumer's right to know and understand information about fragrances in the products they use. Building upon our expertise and experience as a key stakeholder in California's Cleaning Product Right to Know Act (SB 258, 2017), Fragrance Creators is focused on minimizing potential consumer confusion across multiple product categories. Our commitment to the consumer extends beyond advocacy to key association projects, including the industry's flagship Importance & Benefits of Fragrance Program and Fragrance Creators' consumer education website, The Fragrance Conservatory. The site is an example of how our members are working to promote high-quality, contextualized facts; serve as an educational resource; and ensure predictable ingredient communication. The Fragrance Conservatory empowers everyone with sound science-based information about fragrance ingredients and fragrance safety so they can make choices that are right for their families.

Together with our members, Fragrance Creators engaged in a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure clarity and consistency across products so that consumers can make informed product selections and comparisons. We particularly value the efforts of Assemblymember Cristina Garcia and her staff, who fostered stakeholder conversations and considered the complexities of ingredient communication. We will continue to engage all parties to advance policies that are grounded in sound science and that advance responsible industry stewardship—for people perfume and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America as well as interests along the fragrance value chain—for people, perfume, and the planet. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

Related Images

fragrance-creators-association.jpg Fragrance Creators Association

Related Links

Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Conservatory

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fragrance-creators-statement-on-the-passage-of-californias-menstrual-products-right-to-know-act-301142452.html

SOURCE Fragrance Creators Association