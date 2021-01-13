Fragrance Creators' Statement On Preventing $91 Million In Latest EU Essential Oils Tariffs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association issued the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, recognizing the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for declining to impose additional tariffs on essential oils as part of its latest EU Section 301 Boeing/Airbus Investigation:

"We recognize USTR for its decision not to impose additional tariffs on European essential oils in the latest round of tariffs related to the EU Section 301 Boeing/Airbus investigation. We also express our appreciation for USTR's willingness to share priorities and work with Fragrance Creators to find common ground to support U.S. consumers and the economy.

"Through direct engagement and education of USTR, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Members of Congress, which included submitting written comments and testifying before USTR, Fragrance Creators has secured over $90 million in savings for the fragrance value chain. In recent years, the association has prevented over $180 million in essential oil tariffs. We appreciate that USTR understands the important role fragrance and the fragrance industry play in supporting American jobs, ensuring affordable scented products, and promoting quality of life and public health. For example, fragrance is a critical input into the cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting products needed to successfully combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Fragrance Creators looks forward to continuing to build relationships and advocate for the fragrance industry with the incoming Biden-Harris Administration and the Congressional Fragrance Caucus in order to drive solutions that support U.S. businesses and consumers."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

