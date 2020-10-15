Fragrance Creators' Statement On Empowering Our Voices On Election Day 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released a statement today on behalf of President & CEO, Farah K. Ahmed and its executive staff team on the importance of exercising our right to vote:

"As an organization whose culture is predicated on stewardship and service, Fragrance Creators is fortunate to have the ability to close our offices on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, in observance of Election Day.

We believe deeply in exercising our constitutional right to vote, and are incredibly proud that our staff team is spending Election Day, and the days leading up to it, empowering others to do the same. We are volunteering to provide transportation for voters to and from the polls, serving as poll workers and watchers, and taking other meaningful action that advances civic education and engagement. We are inspired by the generations of civic leaders that came before us and are dedicated to following in their footsteps.

Our country grows stronger when all citizens have a chance to make their voices heard at the ballot box. Each ballot cast serves as a vital thread in the vibrant tapestry of our American democracy. We applaud the companies within our membership that have committed to giving employees flexibility or time off for Election Day. And, we encourage everyone to join us in registering to vote, researching what's on your ballot, and making a plan to vote. Get started at vote.org.

Whether by mail or in-person, please vote."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America as well as interests along the fragrance value chain—for people, perfume, and the planet. The organization's membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

CONTACT: Lia Dangelico ldangelico@fragrancecreators.org +1 571 317 1504

