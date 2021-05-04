Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed's Statement Acknowledging The National Economic Council For Advancing Engagement On Key Fragrance Priorities

The association is making good on its commitment to the Biden Administration to advance shared goals of U.S. competitiveness and a sustainable economy

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association issued a statement from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed recognizing the National Economic Council (NEC) for reconvening with association leaders today—following a productive meeting in March on the Administration's Made in America Executive Order—to discuss challenges and solutions to advance mutual goals of a strong, sustainable U.S. economy that emphasizes U.S.-made goods and well-paying jobs:

"We are grateful for the opportunity to once again bring together Fragrance Creators' leaders and the NEC to discuss how the fragrance value chain can help advance key Administration priorities. We appreciate the NEC's interest in the fragrance value chain and our unique position—specifically, how we can deliver more R&D, innovation, and value-driven manufacturing in America while ensuring human, community, and environmental needs are prioritized and justly integrated, both here and around the world.

Fragrance Creators members remain committed to bringing the appropriate expertise and industry parties to the table as we work with the Administration toward our mutual goal of advancing U.S. competitiveness and a sustainable economy. As responsible industry stewards, our members believe businesses have an obligation to come together—as an industry and with all stakeholders—to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

