Fragrance Creators Highlights Responsible Industry Stewardship During 2020 Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) held its first-ever virtual Annual Business Meeting today, Nov. 18, 2020, capping off a year that called for decisive action and courageous leadership. During the members-only meeting, leadership and staff highlighted how the association is empowering critical advancements in responsible fragrance industry stewardship, and how it will continue to protect and support fragrance's ability to enhance lives in 2021 and beyond.

Participants gleaned insights on Fragrance Creators' unique value and meaningful deliverables for the industry and the public. These impacts include mitigating the impacts of COVID-19; advancing greener fragrance ingredients; promoting technology and innovation; and securing over $200 million in tariff savings that helped protect jobs and prevent cost increases for everyday products. Fragrance Creators continues to provide its members with early, anticipatory intelligence and critical compliance guidance; advocate for responsible, science-based policies; and build trust and appreciation for the importance of fragrance and its many wellbeing benefits. During an engaging presentation on priority fragrance-related federal policy, Dan Renberg, Government Relations Practice Co-Leader, and Former Senator Byron Dorgan, both of Arent Fox, updated on the ongoing COVID-19 response, the state of play of U.S. trade policy, and ingredient communication, and shared their bipartisan perspective on the outcome of the 2020 Election.

Fragrance Creators is building on its mid-year pivot, which included elevating finished product manufacturers from the "Associate" to "Active" membership category, in an effort to further harness the power of the fragrance value chain. Looking to 2021, the association aims to amplify critical initiatives that drive at its unique value, including expanding The Fragrance Conservatory—the digital resource for high-quality information on all-things fragrance; accelerating its Importance and Benefits of Fragrance program—the unified industry effort to review, develop, and deliver credible information about the importance and benefits of scent in various finished product categories; and engaging retailer leadership—an important link in the fragrance value chain and a powerful platform on which to educate and drive greater impacts for consumers.

"This year demonstrated the power of together—driven by the collective mobilization of individual and shared responsibility—and we are grateful that our values-driven membership is fully aligned and passionate about empowering Fragrance Creators to be a force for good," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Today, we have the expertise, relationships, creative thinking, courage, and caring people needed to positively and holistically advance fragrance for people, perfume, and the planet."

"Working with our engaged membership, Fragrance Creators continues to amplify its unique value, which translates to measurable impacts," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO of Robertet USA and Chairman of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. "Being a member of Fragrance Creators signals that you are an industry steward working to drive positive outcomes—not just for your company but the entire value chain, the consumers we serve, and the planet we and our future generations will inhabit."

During the meeting, Fragrance Creators members voted to confirm the 2021 Board of Directors Slate, and welcomed Jeremy David, Managing Director of Innovation & Technology at Belle Aire Creations, as the newest addition to the Board. In keeping with its commitment to inclusivity and ensuring optimum, science-based advocacy for fragrance ingredients, the association announced a new policy to foster non-member engagement in its ingredient defense work. Fragrance Creators leadership also noted its plans for an early 2021 virtual meeting, open to members and non-members alike, where it will share its full 2020 annual Impact Report, spotlight 2021 strategy and opportunities, and present key industry service awards.

