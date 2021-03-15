Fragrance Creators Association Names Darci Ferrer Chief Scientist To Direct Best-in-Class Technical Program

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today Darci Ferrer has been promoted to Chief Scientist, overseeing the association's best-in-class regulatory science program advocating for greener chemistry, state-of-the-art fragrance technology and innovation, safety, and more. Through the organization's scientific programs and technical committees and task forces, Ferrer leads over 150 scientists, including thought leaders in the fields of environmental and human safety, research and development, regulatory affairs, worker safety, product stewardship, and other specialized capabilities.

Fragrance Creators represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues, as well as interests along the fragrance value chain, through its diverse membership of small and large innovative fragrance and finished product companies. Under the association's Regulatory Science Executive Committee—Chaired by Christopher Choi, Ph.D., of Takasago—Ferrer directs a network of over a thousand scientists from a variety of disciplines—135 toxicologists, 225 chemists, 220 regulatory scientists, 250 experts in quality assurance and control, 120 sustainability specialists, and more. In her new role, she will lead expanded regulatory strategy development, oversee multidisciplinary scientific review of government risk evaluations and proposed regulations, manage the development of advanced compliance tools, and further strengthen cross-stakeholder coordination and key relationships.

Ferrer will continue serving as the fragrance industry's science liaison for the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) and will actively engage with the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) and technical work groups within other international and domestic entities—including the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA), and others—while continuing to serve in leadership roles in coalitions comprised of over 150 U.S. trade associations. Ferrer will work to advance scientific integrity and appropriate alignment around the globe and across industry sectors.

"Darci's high standards for scientific excellence, leadership skills, and experience make her uniquely qualified to lead our world-class group of scientists committed to ensuring good science grows and continues to underpin our premier advocacy, regulatory, and communication programs," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators." In her year of tenure, she has further elevated the association's technical regulatory program; expanded key relationships in the scientific community; and evolved our strategic approach to prioritizing sound science, green chemistry, and the importance and benefits of fragrance in everyday life."

"Darci is a key asset to the association as we continue to operationalize our commitment to staying true to the facts and the science," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., Chairman, Fragrance Creators Board of Directors, and President & CEO, Robertet USA. "Responsible industry stewardship means not only supporting and leveraging high-quality science, but also ensuring a diverse variety of holistic, scientific perspectives underpin all of our positions—because truth matters."

In recent years, Fragrance Creators has successfully established itself with U.S. and Canadian authorities as a highly qualified, trustworthy advocate for sound, science-based regulations that are good for people, perfume, and the planet. In early 2020, the association made a strategic pivot to drive forward its longstanding mission of promoting and protecting the safe manufacture and use of fragrance, including advancing science; advocating for science-based regulations and education; and promoting newer, greener chemistry and technology. The move was aimed at further aligning with, and harnessing the power of, the fragrance value chain to advance responsible fragrance industry stewardship, while remaining steadfast to the established mission of the organization.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada on a comprehensive array of issues. Fragrance Creators' diverse membership includes innovative companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

