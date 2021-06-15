Fragrance Creators Association Expands First-of-Its-Kind Digital Fragrance Resource For The Public

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the expansion of its award-winning FragranceConservatory.com— the resource for high-quality science and information to enhance understanding and appreciation for fragrance and empower consumers to make informed and confident choices about scented products. Refreshed with new and improved content, the site's Ingredient Directory now contains data on the origin, history of safe use, and more on nearly 100 well-known fragrance ingredients. As interest in fragrance grows, Fragrance Creators and its members are continuing to deliver fact-based, contextualized information about fragrance and fragrance ingredients.

Launched to the public in December 2019, FragranceConservatory.com is increasingly being recognized as the go-to resource for easily digestible information about fragrance, presented in an engaging and creative way. In May 2020, the site received a Silver European Design Award for its effective use of design to educate. The Fragrance Conservatory enables visitors to:

Learn about the history and science behind making fragrances

Discover the many positive wellness benefits of fragrance and scent

Search ingredients to understand their origin and their history of safe use

Follow the fragrance industry's efforts to promote health and sustainability, and more

"The Fragrance Conservatory exemplifies our deep respect for people and our commitment to empowering companies along the fragrance value chain to build trust and meet the educational needs of the public—today and tomorrow," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "The site gives a voice to our network of over 1,000 scientific and technical experts in sustainability, human, and environmental safety, regulatory, perfumery, and more, by making facts and fragrance insights accessible and understandable for everyone."

"We know people are seeking science-based perspective about the fragrance ingredients in the products they use," said Tracey Long, Director, Corporate Communications & Reputation, Procter & Gamble, and Chair of Fragrance Creators Communications Executive Committee. " FragranceConservatory.com is a unique offering by Fragrance Creator's Association, fueled by members' expertise, that provides clear, contextualized information about the fragrance ingredients found in a broad range of products—from fine fragrance formulas to personal and household care products—to help consumers build confidence in their product choices."

The site is cultivated by a coalition of dedicated Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence, Bedoukian Research, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, CHANEL, Citrus & Allied Essences, The Clorox Company, Emerald Kalama Chemical, The Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, The Lermond Company, Modere, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robertet USA, SC Johnson, and Takasago International Corporation (USA). With technical support from the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and the International Fragrance Association, the group is slated to introduce several hundred more ingredient stories and other expanded content in 2021 and 2022. Follow the latest updates on Instagram, @fragranceconservatory.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents interests along the fragrance value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

