Fragomen Expands Integrated European Mobility Solution

BRUSSELS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its focus on integrated European services, world leader in immigration Fragomen has today launched an expanded European mobility solution. The centralised European Mobility Solutions Group will help clients realise the benefits of taking a regional approach to European mobility and immigration.

The group will deliver a combination of transaction, advisory and knowledge services that assist clients with their strategic workforce planning across all EU Member States. This expanded and integrated approach to mobility in Europe is unique in the market. It will boost clients' compliance and maximise time and cost efficiencies for their programmes in Europe as it collectively takes into account immigration, posted workers, social security and other regional factors.

Pre-COVID, business travel in Europe was increasing—and becoming costlier, increasingly complex and more burdensome than ever. While the pandemic stalled most business travel in the region, the landscape has continued to evolve and governments have implemented more enforcement rules for business travel. This, coupled with the increased digitisation of migration processes in many European countries and at the border, means that governments can now track the movement of people more closely—making compliance more important for both businesses and individual travellers.

EU-wide travel compliance is centred on following a collection of rules that have been applied differently across the 27 EU Member States and that makes them tricky to navigate. They also impact travellers irrespective of nationality, including EU nationals and business travellers. As travel resumes post-pandemic, having oversight of business visitors and cross-border moves throughout Europe will be mission critical for companies to stay compliant and avoid penalties.

Fragomen's European Mobility Solutions Group delivers multijurisdictional and multidimensional support that encompasses all aspects of European legislation impacting clients' European mobility programmes.

"Digital passports and the planned roll out of ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation system) in 2022, means governments can monitor cross border movements, and corresponding social security and posted worker liability much more closely" said George Koureas, Managing Partner of Fragomen's Europe Practice. "As economies remobilise and business travel resumes in the post-pandemic climate, it's more important than ever for employers to leverage a holistic solution to stay compliant. By centralising Fragomen's knowledge, experience and technology, we'll be able to deliver time and cost efficient solutions for our clients."

Key benefits of Fragomen's European integrated solution for clients include:

Compliance and work-readiness for employees from day one of an assignment, taking into account immigration, posted worker rules and social security requirements

Streamlined user experience for businesses and travellers

Automated compliance assessments and processing for posted worker notifications and social security A1 certificates using our innovative technology tool Nomadic

Big picture trends on clients' European mobility programmes

Advanced data analytics and reporting

A seat at the table with governments in the EU

