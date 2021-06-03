Frac Services Market USD 2.70 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities With Baker Hughes Co. And Schlumberger Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frac services market is expected to grow by USD 2.

The frac services market is expected to grow by USD 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the frac services market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The frac services market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Market Segmentation by Application:

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the onshore segment in 2020. The increase in shale oil and gas production activities will increase the demand for the frac services market. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

North America held the largest market share of 45% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increase in E&P of crude oil and gas resources over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for frac services market in North America.

Major Three Frac Services Market Participants:

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co. offers fracturing services for applications such as low to ultra-high temperatures, slickwater, crosslinked, and aqueous-based.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. offers horizontal and vertical hydraulic fracturing services.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd. offers a fracturing service that helps in efficiently managing fluid delivery from the manifold to the wellhead.

Key market dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising investments in shale oil and gas

Increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities

Increasing upstream investment

Market Challenges:

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Environmental concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process

Volatility in oil and gas prices

Frac Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist frac services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frac services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frac services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frac services market vendors

