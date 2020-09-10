FP Canada™, Metrix Recognized For Excellence In Education

CFP ® Professional Education Program awarded the Bronze prize in the Best Certification Program Category by the Brandon Hall Group TORONTO, Sept.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - FP Canada and Metrix have been awarded a bronze medal by the prestigious Brandon Hall Group in the Best Certification Program category, for FP Canada's CFP Professional Education Program. The program is designed to help prospective financial planners acquire the skills they need to deliver real value to Canadians.

The Brandon Hall Group awards recognize the best learning programs around the world, highlighting the work of organizations that have identified learning needs and designed and delivered programs which have had a positive impact on the organizations and their students.

"It's an honour to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group. The award highlights our commitment to helping prospective financial planners develop the skills needed to best guide their clients in this ever-changing, complex world," says Cary List, President and Chief Executive Officer, FP Canada. "The CFP Professional Educational Program teaches financial planners to take a 360-degree view of their clients' lives to deliver the best advice, and to affect the best possible outcomes for their clients."

The CFP Professional Education Program, an online program launched in November 2019, was created to address critical skills gaps among financial planners, in a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

"We are excited to receive global recognition in the Best Certification Program category, which saw entries from banks, technology companies and other Fortune 500 companies from around the world," said Tom Hamza, Head of the FP Canada Institute™. "The award underscores the positive feedback the CFP Professional Education Program has received from students and employers alike."

The program covers principles of human behaviour, ethics and holistic financial planning, and teaches professional skills in the areas of communications, critical thinking and relationships. Developed and designed in partnership with Metrix, the program is offered on an innovative online platform that blends interactive tutorials, videos and real-world case studies, supplemented with live instructor interaction.

"Metrix was thrilled to partner with FP Canada on this innovative project. We collaborated to develop an engaging virtual experience that goes beyond traditional eLearning and in doing so, created a new model for what an effective and modern professional education program can look like," says Jessica Knox, Chief Executive Officer, Metrix.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP ® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

About The FP Canada Institute™

A division of FP Canada™, the FP Canada Institute™ is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning. The FP Canada Institute provides professional education, practice support tools and other resources to financial planners and students to help them meet the needs and expectations of all Canadians seeking financial planning advice from a certified professional.

About Metrix

Metrix is an award-winning learning & development company that creates high quality custom learning experiences for global Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries including but not limited to Finance, Healthcare, Government, Public and Retail. Metrix supports effective workforce transformations, onboarding, software implementations, and product and service launches by providing curriculum analysis and design, eLearning, (virtual) instructor-led training, mobile, videos and much more. Through a thoughtful combination of experience, innovation, and strategy, Metrix has successfully designed powerful ways to build competitive and empowered workforces for over thirty years. www.metrixgroup.com

