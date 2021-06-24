FP Canada™ Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Martin Dupras , Pl. Fin., Named Chair; Ronald P. Harvey , CFP ®, Named Vice Chair

Winston Maharaj , Public Director, Christopher Dewdney , CFP, and Susan Howe , CFP, appointed to the Board

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced it has named Martin Dupras, Pl. Fin., Chair of the Board replacing Brett Millard, CFP, who completed a two-year term as Board Chair on June 21, 2021. Mr. Dupras has been a member of the FP Canada Board for four years and is an independent financial planner and Founding President of Montreal-based ConFor Financiers. The Board of Directors also appointed Ronald P. Harvey, CFP, as Vice-Chair. Mr. Harvey, who was elected to the Board in 2017, is a Senior Financial Advisor at Investment Planning Counsel (IPC) and is based in Ottawa.

The Board of Directors also welcomed three new members: Christopher Dewdney, CFP, Susan Howe, CFP, and Winston Maharaj, as Public Director.

Winnipeg-based Winston Maharaj, who was appointed Public Director, is the former President & CEO of Worker Compensation Board of Manitoba and the former CEO of Manitoba's Healthcare Employee Pension and Benefits Plan (HEB Manitoba). Mr. Maharaj has served as a member and Chair of the Nominating Committee for the Actuarial Standards Oversight Council. He has also been a member and Vice-Chair of the Association of Workers Compensation Boards of Canada.

Christopher Dewdney, based in Toronto, is Principal of Dewdney & Co, a boutique financial planning firm that specializes in serving high net worth individuals and businesses. Mr. Dewdney has nearly two decades of experience and is committed to promoting financial literacy, access to financial planning, inclusion and is dedicated to a vision of a financial services industry that fulfils the diverse needs of Canadians. Mr. Dewdney has served on numerous boards and currently sits on the Research Ethics Board of St. Michael's Hospital.

Susan Howe, based in Calabogie, ON works as Regional Financial Planning Consultant with RBC Royal Bank, providing financial planning expertise and training for RBC's financial planners and leaders in the Ontario North and East region. Ms. Howe has had a long-standing commitment to FP Canada and has served as Chair of FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards Panel, Certification Exam Marker and Certification Item Writer, among other positions. Ms. Howe is a CPA, CMA, and an Elder Planning Counsellor (EPC) and holds an MBA from Queen's University.

"Winston, Susan and Christopher join an exceptionally talented Board that will play a key role in working with the CEO and staff to co-create an organization culture that embraces inclusivity and respects diverse perspectives," said Mr. Dupras, who is also the first FP Canada Board Chair from Québec. "I am very proud to have been selected to serve as the Chair of the Board during this critical time for the profession and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and FP Canada's senior management to deliver on the IMAGINE 2030, our vision of financial wellness for all Canadians."

FP Canada thanks Mr. Millard, for his seven years of service and leadership, including two years as Chair; François Durocher, CFP, for his six years on the board and Pat Macdonald for her seven years on the board as Public Director.

Other Directors continuing their terms on the Board include Carolyn Fallis, CFP; David Wild; Diana Iannetta; Pierre Piché; Teresa Black Hughes, CFP, and Yves L. Giroux, Pl. Fin.

FP Canada's Board of Directors works on behalf of the Canadian public, certificants and other stakeholders to ensure that FP Canada realizes its purpose and mandate. The Board currently comprises 11 individuals with varied backgrounds, including a minimum of two Public Directors who may not be associated directly with the financial services industry. Board members can serve up to two three-year terms and the Board Chair can serve a maximum of two one-year terms. Learn more about the Board of Directors on FP Canada's website.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada