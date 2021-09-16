Foxtel Group To Host Strategy Day

The Foxtel Group today announced that, together with its shareholders News Corp and Telstra, it will host a live-streamed Strategy Day to provide an update on the Group's strategy, transformation and financial performance.

The Foxtel Group Strategy Day will be introduced by News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Telstra Chief Executive Officer Andy Penn. It will include presentations by Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany, Chief Financial Officer Stuart Hutton and other members of the Foxtel Group leadership team.

To assist participation globally, the Foxtel Group will host two sessions for the event.

Australia and Asia LivestreamThursday, September 30, 10.30am to 12.00pm (Australian EST)Wednesday, September 29, 8.30pm to 10.00pm (US EDT)

US LivestreamThursday, September 30, 5.00pm to 6.30pm (US EDT)Friday, October 1, 7.00am to 8.30am (Australian EST)

The Livestreams will be available by registering here. Each Livestream will include a Q&A session for the investment community. Media participants are invited to register and attend on a listen-only basis.

A replay of the Australian Livestream will be available approximately three hours following its completion at the Foxtel Group media centre and for at least 30 days thereafter. A replay of the Australian and US Livestreams will be available at the News Corp website approximately three hours following the conclusion of each session and for ten business days thereafter.

About News CorpNews Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

About the Foxtel GroupThe Foxtel Group is Australia's leading subscription television company with more than 4 million subscribers. It provides an extensive range of Australian and international movies, entertainment, lifestyle, documentaries, news and popular sports through broadcast and streaming services to suit the needs of every Australian. The Foxtel Group's three retail brands include Foxtel, a premium all in one place entertainment service, Kayo Sports Australia's leading sports streaming service with over one million subscribers, and BINGE, a fast-growing entertainment streaming service. The Foxtel Group also includes Fox Sports, Australia's leading sports production company, and Foxtel Media, its innovative advertising sales business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005926/en/