Foxhole Technology Awarded $5B U.S. Navy Seaport-NxG Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxhole Technology was recently awarded the U.S. Navy SeaPort-NxG indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and program management support services. This $5B IDIQ is a critical component for the Department of the Navy and Navy Systems Commands (NAVSEA, NAVAIR, NAVWAR, NAVFAC, and NAVSUP), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), Military Sealift Command (MSC), and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). Foxhole Technology will support this IDIQ, and these customers, with services that span the entire spectrum of mission areas and technical capabilities.

Under this contract, Foxhole Technology will provide engineering and program management support services in 22 functional areas, for the Navy Systems Commands. These services will include Software Engineering, Development, Programming, and Network Support, Configuration Management (CM) Support, Information System (IS) Development, Information Assurance (IA), and Information Technology (IT) Support, and Computer Systems Analysts.

"Our 6,000 square foot lab and staff are focused on solution development that addresses many of the challenging threats to our nation in the areas of Data Analytics, Threat Hunting, and Critical Infrastructure Protection, just to name a few," stated Wes Hester, CEO. "We are excited and looking forward to supporting Department of the Navy and the Navy Systems Command's critical, national mission."

This IDIQ adds to a series of recent wins for Foxhole Technology in the our core competency areas of software development, systems and software engineering, information assurance and computer systems Analysis and cybersecurity arena, which include a $74 million Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation contract, and a $116 million Transportation Security Administration contract. Together with the Seaport-e NxG IDIQ award, these contracts demonstrate the quality of work being implemented, and the trust DoD and federal customers have in Foxhole Technology.

About Foxhole Technology:

Founded in 2008, Foxhole Technology, a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), provides robust cyber security capabilities for Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal and civilian agencies across the globe. A recognized leader in the security arena, Foxhole Technology provides solutions and services including: Cybersecurity; Systems Engineering; Agile Software Development; Development Security Operations (DevSecOps); Testing and Evaluation; Data Analytics; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Predictive Threat Analytics; Strategic Security Modeling and Planning Support; and, the Internet Of Things (IOT), to include Testing, Mitigation, and Security Support Services.

About Seaport-NxG

SeaPort-NxG is the Navy's electronic platform for acquiring support services including Engineering, Financial Management, and Program Management. The Navy Systems Commands (NAVSEA, NAVAIR, NAVWAR, NAVFAC, and NAVSUP), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), Military Sealift Command (MSC), and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) compete their service requirements among 1800+ SeaPort-NxG Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract holders. SeaPort-NxG provides an efficient and effective means of contracting for professional support services and enhancing small business participation. The Navy conducts Rolling Admissions to allow new industry partners the opportunity to participate.

