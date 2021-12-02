FOX Weather's Weekend Programming To Simulcast On FOX Business Network Starting Saturday, December 4th

FOX News Media's new AVOD streaming service FOX Weather will simulcast its live weekend programing on FOX Business Network (FBN) starting Saturday, December 4 th, announced FOX Weather President Sharri Berg. The simulcast marks the first time the streaming service will be made available to a linear audience since the platform launched in October 2021.

Every Saturday and Sunday beginning this weekend, FBN viewers will be able to watch America's Weather Weekend live from 6-8 AM/ET. Featuring meteorologists Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera as they anchor from FOX Weather's state-of-the-art Studio W in the heart of Manhattan, the program will place an emphasis on the intersection of weather and business, spotlighting the potential financial impact of major and emerging weather systems. Joined by meteorologist John Marshall along with FOX Weather's team of journalists stationed across the country, the two-hour block will utilize the streaming service's cutting-edge weather forecast technology to provide the most comprehensive live coverage for viewers at home or on the go. Following the two-hour simulcast on FBN, America's Weather Weekend will continue live on FOX Weather from 8 AM - 12 PM/ET every weekend.

Within hours of the platform's October 25th debut, FOX Weather quickly became the number one most-downloaded free app on the iOS and Android App Stores, delivering more than 1 million downloads in its first week. The streaming service has since remained one of the top weather apps on the market while adding additional distribution partners, including Tubi which launched on November 15th, the FOX Nation CTV app, integration on iPads, as well as forthcoming integration on Apple Watches.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 ad-supported streaming service operated by FOX News Media. The platform builds upon FOX News Channel's expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations' added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, the service offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. FOX Weather is a free platform available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.

