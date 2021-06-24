FOX Weather Names First Meteorologists To Helm Programming Across The FOX Weather Streaming Service

FOX Weather, FOX News Media's new AVOD streaming weather service, has signed six meteorologists to helm morning, daytime and evening programming across the platform, announced Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir,and Stephen Morgan will lead the platform's weather coverage once the streaming service launches later this year.

In making the announcement, Berg said, "We are very excited to announce this first team of very talented meteorologists who will anchor our coverage from the FOX Weather studio headquarters in New York City. They each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country, as we begin to grow our national platform."

Seasoned meteorologist and investigative reporter Jason Frazer will serve as the platform's morning news co-host. Since 2019, Frazer has worked as a meteorologist for the NBC affiliated WKYC-TV in Cleveland, OH and previously, spent two years at FOX affiliate WTGS-TV in Savannah, GA where he covered several severe weather events, including Hurricanes Florence, Irma and Michael. He got his start in television news as a reporter, working for CBS affiliated stations in Rochester (WROC-TV), Columbus (WBNS-TV) and Hartford (WFSB-TV), where he was a part of the station's investigative unit. He went on to work as an investigative reporter for WHDH-TV (NBC) in Boston and NECN, New England's 24-hour cable network, where his reporting uncovered how landlords in Massachusetts were improperly placing young children on eviction notices, impacting their credit ratings. A graduate of Columbia University, Frazer completed the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University, earning his certificate in meteorology.

Emmy nominated meteorologist Britta Merwin joins FOX Weather from Houston's KPRC-TV (NBC) and will serve as a morning co-host, alongside Frazer. A Texas native, Merwin has spent the last seven years with KPRC-TV where she quickly rose through the ranks to become the station's morning weather forecaster, covering major events, including 2017's Hurricane Harvey and multiple devastating floods. A graduate of SUNY Stonybrook with a degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology, Merwin began her career in meteorology at News 12 Long Island. She later moved to NBC Weather Plus where she covered Hurricane Gustav and the 2008 midwestern floods for NBC's national cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNBC.

Five time local Emmy-award winning meteorologist Craig Herrera joins FOX Weather as a co-anchor of the platform's key programming blocks. Most recently serving as Seattle's KING-TV (NBC) meteorologist, Herrera is a Pacific Coast weather expert having covered every major weather event spanning San Diego to Seattle. An American Meteorology Society (AMS) sealed meteorologist, he was a part of the weekday morning news team at San Francisco's KNTV-TV (NBC) on the weather reporting team at KCBS-TV, in Los Angeles and San Diego's KGTV-TV (ABC). He received his certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from the University of Mississippi.

Joining FOX Weather from KTVI-TV, the FOX affiliated station in St. Louis, Missouri, Brigit Mahoney will serve as a co-anchor of lead programming dayparts for the service. Since 2016, she has been KTVI's morning meteorologist where she tracked severe weather in mid-Missouri, keeping viewers up to date on impactful or dangerous weather. Based in the infamous Tornado Alley, she has covered a number of severe weather events throughout Missouri, often traveling into the devastation to provide firsthand reports of the aftermath. Previously, she worked as a Stormtrack meteorologist at the ABC affiliate KMIZ-TV in Columbia, Missouri. Mahoney attended the University of Missouri, where she studied Soil, Environmental and Atmospheric Science.

Joining FOX Weather from FOX affiliate WJZY-TV in Charlotte, N.C., meteorologist Nick Kosir will serve as co-host for the platform's evening programming. With more than 2 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, Kosir, also known as "The Dancing Weatherman," has gained notoriety beyond his weather reporting as his viral dancing videos have become a pop culture phenomenon — one of which was featured in Lil Nas X's open at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. A graduate of the University of Akron with a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University, Kosir most recently served as the morning meteorologist for FOX46's Good Day Charlotte newscast, where he delivered daily weather reports and covered major events such as Tropical Storm Isaias. Prior to his time in Charlotte, Kosir worked at KBTV-TV, the FOX affiliated station in Beaumont, Texas and KMVT-TV, the CBS/CW affiliate in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Stephen Morgan joins FOX Weather as a co-host of the service's main programming blocks. Most recently, Morgan has served as a meteorologist and reporter at FOX owned-and-operated KRIV-TV in Houston where he served as the station's weekend morning weather anchor since 2019. Previously, he was an anchor and reporter for KRBK-TV, the FOX affiliated television station in Springfield, Missouri where he also filled in as a meteorologist and news content manager. This past winter, Morgan was a part of KRIV's coverage of the historic Texas freeze that led to catastrophic power issues. Morgan graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in meteorology.

