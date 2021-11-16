FOX Weather Establishes Scholarship For Future Meteorologists At Mississippi State University

FOX News Media's new AVOD streaming service FOX Weather announced today that it will partner with the Mississippi State University Foundation to further increase diversity in the meteorology field by creating scholarship opportunities for students...

In making the announcement, FOX Weather President Sharri Berg said, "FOX Weather is proud to partner with Mississippi State University to help deserving students fulfill their career aspirations, while increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of meteorology."

The long-term commitment from FOX Weather establishes an endowed scholarship fund for students studying weather forecasting at Mississippi State University which has one of the nation's premier meteorology programs. Through FOX Weather's gift, students will be eligible to receive an annual scholarship as early as 2022 and moving forward through the endowment in perpetuity. In addition to the scholarship, FOX Weather will also provide an internship with the streaming service along with a dedicated mentor for each recipient throughout their college experience. Preference for the scholarship will be given to upper-level undergraduates who have a proven academic achievement record of a 3.0 GPA or higher.

FOX Weather, which launched on October 25 th, quickly became the number one most-downloaded free app on the iOS and Android App Stores in its first week and is now one of the top five weather apps on the market with more than one million downloads.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 ad-supported streaming service operated by FOX News Media. The platform builds upon FOX News Channel's expansive newsgathering units & FOX Television Stations' added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, the service offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. FOX Weather is a free platform available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.

