Fox Taps Operative Media For Next-Gen AOS Product Suite

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operative Media today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) that integrates the company's cloud native sales technology platform - AOS - across Fox's portfolio of leading entertainment, sports, and news.

The AOS platform, a new cloud-based sales management system, enables Fox to oversee client inventory across its portfolio; and manage the entire advertising sales lifecycle across linear, digital, and advanced audiences in a converged and unified way in one single solution.

Additionally, this groundbreaking move accelerates a number of next-gen advertising capabilities including near-real-time ad creative substitution, automation of rate cards and ratings, optimization capabilities and enabling the convergence of assets across all content verticals and platforms.

"Operative's AOS platform allows us to optimize and streamline our ad sales operations that will make it seamless for our clients to work across our portfolio," said Marianne Gambelli, President of Ad Sales for Fox. "Our continuing goal is to provide a variety of solutions to our clients that help their businesses. The AOS platform allows for our advertising partners to extend their reach across our portfolio of products in a single solution, as well as leveraging our rich data sets in an easy and flexible way."

Operative, a global leader in advertising business management solutions, and Fox partnered on the development of the AOS product suite to build the first truly open, highly configurable, and easy-to-integrate ad management solution. AOS will enable a variety of selling strategies supporting new currencies, deeper targeting and more flexibility to provide better outcomes for Fox's customers.

"The new capabilities provided by Operative provide us with a modern platform that will underpin commercial offerings for clients across our linear and digital services," said Paul Cheesbrough, Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital at Fox. "The partnership with Operative, and the adaptability of their cloud-based platform, will help our sales teams lean into the future with new ways of working and brand-new advertising products for our valued client base".

"There's a new advertising reality that is quickly evolving the process of ad sales, and older infrastructures are becoming obsolete," said Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative Media. "With AOS and the ability to move linear sales to the Cloud, FOX will be much better prepared to serve the shifts in demands that we're seeing from buyers every day. Both buyers and sellers have struggled to find effective ways to address today's changing consumption habits, showing how crucial AOS will be for the future of this industry."

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including NBCU, CBS, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India, Seven Australia and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-taps-operative-media-for-next-gen-aos-product-suite-301250370.html

SOURCE Operative Media