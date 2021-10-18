FOX News Mobile App Surpasses The CNN App In Unique Visitors For Month Of September

FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 5.

FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 5.2 billion multiplatform views (+10 percent vs.Q2'21) and nearly 10.6 billion multiplatform total minutes (+8 percent vs. Q2'21) for the second consecutive quarter, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of September, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the seventh month in a row and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set, with 3.6 billion minutes, also according to Comscore. In September, the digital network notched over 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN.com in the metric yet again and delivering over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove nearly 7.3 million unique visitors in September, edging out CNN in the category.

For the 85 th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 22.4 million Facebook interactions and nearly 29.2 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. The month of September marked FOX News' second highest month ever in Instagram interactions. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 307.2 million, up 33 percent from the previous year while FOXBusiness.com topped the business competition in the category with 29.8 million views.

Additionally, during the third quarter of 2021, FOXBusiness.com earned increases in both categories versus the second quarter of 2021, delivering 357 million total multiplatform views (+5 percent) and 604 million multiplatform total minutes (+2 percent). In September, FOXBusiness.com secured 21 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 130 million multiplatform views. The business network also totaled 216 million multiplatform minutes in September and surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for the 12 th consecutive month. FOXBusiness.com was also up in multiplatform views (+12 percent) and multiplatform minutes (+13 percent) versus the prior month.**

SEPTEMBER 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 3,602,000,000 (down 18 percent vs. September 2020)CNN.com - 2,388,000,000 (down 36 percent vs. September 2020)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 1,806,000,000 (down 10 percent vs. September 2020)CNN.com - 1,441,000,000 (down 31 percent vs. September 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 100,885,000 (down 7 percent vs. September 2020)CNN.com - 136,421,000 (down 6 percent vs. September 2020)

3Q'21 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 10,638,000,000 (down 25 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 7,324,000,000 (down 45 percent vs. vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 5,195,000,000 (down 14 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 4,419,000,000 (down 37 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 94,638,000 (down 18 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 132,437,000 (down 15 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, September 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], September 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, September 2021, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005998/en/