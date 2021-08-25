FOX News Media To Commemorate The 20th Anniversary Of September 11th With Special Live Programming

FOX News Media will present special live coverage in commemoration of the 20 th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans. On Friday, September 10 th and continuing through Saturday, September 11 th, network personalities and correspondents will be live from various locations in New York City and Washington, DC. Throughout the week leading up to the monumental anniversary, FOX News Channel (FNC) will present themed packages and guest interviews to honor those who lost their lives.

On Sunday, September 5 th at 10 PM/ET to kick off the network's coverage, anchor Bill Hemmer will present a one-hour FNC special entitled Lost Calls of 9/11. The program, which will also be made available on FOX Nation, will spotlight the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11 th, 2001. An encore presentation will air on Saturday, September 11 th at 7 PM/ET.

On Friday, September 10 th, FNC will begin the day with a special edition of FOX & Friends (Weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy. FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, a former infantry Captain in the Army National Guard, will offer contributions on the ground live from lower Manhattan at a location overlooking the National September 11 th Memorial at Ground Zero. Additionally, FNC's senior meteorologist Janice Dean will be live each day of the week from a different memorial site throughout New York and New Jersey. Following, FNC's America's Newsroom (Weekdays, 9-11AM/ET) co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer will host their program live from lower Manhattan. At 11 AM/ET, anchor Harris Faulkner will host a special edition of The Faulkner Focus featuring NYPD officers sharing their perspective on the monumental anniversary. FNC's The Story at 3 PM/ET with anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum will also broadcast live from lower Manhattan. Additional contributions will be made by correspondents Eric Shawn from the National September 11 th Memorial at Ground Zero, Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon and Peter Doocy from the White House.

On Saturday, September 11 th, FNC will air the moments of silence corresponding with the attacks beginning in the 8 AM/ET hour. Additionally, FOX & Friends Weekend (Weekends, 6-10 AM/ET) , a special edition of FNC's America's Newsroom, Cavuto Live with anchor Neil Cavuto (Saturdays, 11 AM/ET) and FOX News Live will all present their respective programs from lower Manhattan. At 5 PM/ET, FNC will present its signature roundtable program The Five live from Citi Field ahead of the MLB's New York Mets versus New York Yankees game, preempting regularly scheduled programming. During the hour, the co-hosts will be joined by special guests including former Mets' manager Bobby Valentine and retired Mets' player Mike Piazza, both who were with the team in 2001.

FOX Nation will also release several new offerings in honor of 9/11 in addition to Lost Calls of 9/11, including I Can Hear You: President Bush at Ground Zero hosted by Martha MacCallum on September 10 th. The program focuses on President George W. Bush's visit to Ground Zero days after the terrorist attacks of September 11 th, 2001. President Bush, who had held office for less than eight months prior to the attacks, visited New York City and stood atop Ground Zero's rubble, delivering an impromptu speech that would comfort and help unite America. Additionally, Countdown Bin Laden presented by FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will be available on Sunday, September 12 th. The program tells the story of August 27 th, 2010, when three CIA officers met with their Director Leon Panetta about a courier with deep Al Qaeda ties and a connection to a mysterious three-story compound at the end of a dead-end street in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The compound housed Al -Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and Wallace takes viewers through the 247-day countdown from that meeting until Bin Laden is killed. An encore presentation will air on FNC later that night at 10 PM/ET.

Ahead of the flagship anniversary, on September 1 st, FOX News Audio will launch a seven-part podcast series, entitled FOX News Rewind: 9/11, looking back at the events leading up to the attack. The series features a variety of FNC personalities and contributors, including anchor Bill Hemmer, FOX & Friends' Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, senior political analyst Brit Hume in addition to guests including former White House Chief of Staff and CIA Director Leon Panetta and Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller, among others. On Saturday, September 11 th, FOX News Radio (FNR) will offer live coverage beginning at 8 AM/ET anchored by Lisa Brady and will broadcast the moments of silence and the memorial services. FOX News Audio will also play vignettes for a six-part audio series, Securing America which will focus on the attacks and our fallen heroes. Additionally on Saturday, The Brian Kilmeade Show will offer a one-hour special as well as a bonus episode of his daily podcast, reflecting on the tragic day.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather.

