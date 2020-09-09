FOX News Media Re-signs Brit Hume To New Multi-Year Deal

Brit Hume has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in his current role as a senior political analyst, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Hume will continue serving as a regular commentator and panelist across FOX News Channel's (FNC) daytime and evening programming and FOX News Sunday, as well as contributing to election coverage and all major political events.

In making the announcement, Scott said, "Brit is an exceptional journalist who has played an integral role in our unrivaled political coverage — his extensive knowledge of the intricacies of Washington have made him a tremendous asset to our team and a popular favorite with our viewers. We look forward to his continued expertise for many years ahead."

Hume added, "After decades of reporting and anchoring I wanted to try it as an analyst. FOX News allowed me to do that, for which I am most grateful. I love the work and I'm very excited to continue doing it."

Hume previously created, launched and anchored the network's signature evening news program Special Report, helming it for more than 10 years and developing the show into the success that it is today before transitioning to a senior political analyst role in January 2009. Under his leadership, Special Report was the highest-rated political program on cable television and quickly overtook both CNN and MSNBC in its infancy. Hume also served as Managing Editor of FOX News' Washington, D.C. bureau, where he was responsible for overseeing all news content.

Throughout his storied tenure with FOX News, Hume has secured numerous interviews with major newsmakers including: then Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Secretary of State Colin Powell. He also notably anchored FNC's election coverage during every presidential election from 1996 through 2008 and drove record ratings for the network.

Most recently, Hume served as a panelist for FNC's highly-rated special coverage of both the Democratic and Republican National conventions. He also contributed to election programming in Bedford, New Hampshire during the New Hampshire primary and Des Moines, Iowa for the state's caucuses, as well as Super Tuesday coverage.

Before joining FOX News in January 1997, Hume spent 23 years at ABC News, serving as chief White House correspondent from 1989 through 1996. In that role, he contributed to World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Nightline and This Week, as well as various specials for the news division, and interviewed major political figures, including then President Bill Clinton. A graduate of the University of Virginia, Hume has received numerous honors and awards, including the 2003 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism from the National Press Foundation and a 1991 Emmy Award for his coverage of the Gulf War. The author of two books, Inside Story and Death and the Mines, he was named "the best in the business" by the American Journalism Review for his extensive news coverage of the White House.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

