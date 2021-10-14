FOX News Media Inks Six Book Deal With HarperCollins In Expansion Of FOX News Books Platform

FOX News Books, the publishing imprint of FOX News Media, has inked a new deal with HarperCollins to publish six new titles, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. The new deal comes on the heels of the platform's breakout success, delivering back-to-back bestsellers in its publishing debut.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, "We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of FOX News Media. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite FOX News personalities through our expanded publishing platform."

Debuting in November, All American Christmas will be the third title from the imprint. Authored by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, along with her husband, FOX News contributor Sean Duffy, the book will feature an inside look at how the family of 11 celebrates the holidays, showcasing their favorite memories and traditions with stories and photos from over the years. In addition, the Duffy's will also spotlight several FOX News personalities, sharing their favorite holiday memories, including stories from Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Geraldo Rivera, Lawrence Jones, Jesse Watters, John Rich, Charles Payne, and many more.

As one of the eight platforms in the FOX News Media footprint, FOX News Books launched last November with Pete Hegseth's Modern Warriors followed by Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak, which published in March 2021. Together, the platform's first foray into publishing sold roughly 800,000 copies in less than a year. Notably, while both titles placed atop all the national bestseller lists, The Women of the Bible Speak appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for 15 weeks in a row, notching five weeks in the number one spot.

Through this new deal, FOX News Books will continue working with HarperCollins to develop personality driven titles along with creative concepts surrounding key themes important to the FOX News Media audience. As home to some of the most successful bestselling authors in the news industry, FOX News Media has become a leader in propelling titles to the top of the charts. Notably, Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson, Janice Dean, Mark Levin, Dana Perino, Chris Wallace and Jesse Watters have all published national bestsellers just within this calendar year, which is more than any other television news organization.

