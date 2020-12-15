FOX News International To Launch In Chile, Panama And Portugal Beginning December 17th

FOX News International, FOX News Media's international streaming service, will be made available in Chile, Panama and Portugal starting December 17 th. The launch further expands the platform's distribution to 30 countries worldwide, surpassing FOX News Media's original goal of reaching 20 countries by year end.

Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International delivered its highest performing month since launch in November 2020. In the week surrounding the United States presidential election, the platform notched a record in total app downloads and iOS trials. According to Sensor Tower, FOX News International was listed among the top news apps on the Apple app store across Europe during the week of November 2 nd, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as in Mexico.

Since launching in Mexico this past August, FOX News International has expanded to an additional 29 countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland. Available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 30 countries, the service is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005881/en/