FOX News Digital Scores Best November In Its History

FOX News Digital closed out November 2020 with a record month in multiplatform views (over 2.7 billion) and multiplatform minutes (over 5 billion), its highest month in history across both categories. The digital network hit a new milestone surpassing over 5 billion multiplatform minutes for the first time ever and continued its streak of now twelve consecutive months of over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. November 2020 proved to be FOX News Digital's strongest performance of any November on record, lifted by political and post-election coverage. FOX News Digital also secured double-digit increases versus the prior year across all key performance metrics, including multiplatform views (a 75 percent increase from prior year), multiplatform minutes (a 29 percent increase from prior year) and multiplatform unique visitors (a 38 percent increase from prior year) according to Comscore.

November 2020 marked the highest month in history for unique visitors on the FOX News Mobile Application. Furthermore, the App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 24 th month in a row in unique visitors (9.8 million versus CNN's 9.6 million), and delivered its ninth consecutive month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

Once again FOX News led the competition as the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the 75 th consecutive month among the news competitive set, driving over 76 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News finished the month with its best November in history in total social interactions, retaining its position as number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, amounting 51 million on Facebook and 23 million Instagram interactions, also according to Socialbakers. Viewers continue to stream FOX News' content on Facebook, with the network topping all news competitors and notching over 174 million total Facebook video views, according to data from CrowdTangle.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com reached 29.5 million multiplatform unique visitors, drove 115 million multiplatform total views and saw 251 million multiplatform total minutes last month, securing double digit growth across all metrics versus the prior year.**

NOVEMBER 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 5,093,000,000 (up 29 percent vs. November 2019)CNN.com - 6,586,000,000 (up 111 percent vs. November 2019)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 2,732,000,000 (up 75 percent vs. November 2019)CNN.com - 3,044,000,000 (up 96 percent vs. November 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 134,291,000 (up 38 percent vs. November 2019)CNN.com - 174,772,000 (up 49 percent vs. November 2019)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly-announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, November 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2020, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005476/en/