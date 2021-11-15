FOX News Digital Finishes October 2021 As Number One In Multiplatform Minutes And Multiplatform Views

FOX News Digital notched the number one spot for the month of October in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 1.

FOX News Digital notched the number one spot for the month of October in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 1.8 billion multiplatform views and over 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. The digital network surpassed CNN.com in multiplatform minutes for the eighth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set. This month, FOX News Digital also marks six consecutive months as number one in multiplatform views. FOX News Digital delivered more than 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove close to 7.2 million unique visitors October, beating out CNN in the category for the sixth straight month.

For the 86 th consecutive month, FOX News continued as the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), driving 49 million total social interactions. FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 19 million Facebook interactions and over 27 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also finished the month as number one among news competitors with YouTube video views, with over 319.8 million, up 37% year over year, delivering the network's second highest month in history in YouTube video views.

Additionally, for the month of October, FOXBusiness.com saw increases month-over-month, delivering 167 million multiplatform views (+28% versus September 2021), 253 million multiplatform minutes (+17% versus September 2021), and 28 million multiplatform unique visitors (+33% versus September 2021). For the 13 th month in a row, the business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes.

October 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 3,342,000,000 (down 29 percent vs. October 2020)CNN.com - 2,285,000,000 (down 53 percent vs. October 2020)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 1,824,000,000 (down 17 percent vs. October 2020)CNN.com - 1,456,000,000 (down 45 percent vs. October 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 100,577,000 (down 6 percent vs. October 2020)CNN.com - 133,381,000 (down 9 percent vs. October 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, October 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], October 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, October 2021, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006318/en/