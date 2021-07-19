FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot In Multiplatform Minutes And Multiplatform Views During Second Quarter

FOX News Digital closed out the second quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 4.

FOX News Digital closed out the second quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 4.7 billion multiplatform views and nearly 9.9 billion multiplatform total minutes, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of June, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the fourth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set, with 2.9 billion minutes, also according to Comscore. In June, the digital network notched over 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN.com in the metric yet again and delivering over 83 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove nearly 7 million unique visitors in June, edging out CNN in the category.*

For the 82 nd consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 25 million Facebook interactions and nearly 21 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 232 million, while FOXBusiness.com topped the business competition in the category with 31 million views, up 14 percent from the previous month.

Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, FOXBusiness.com earned double digit increases (+14 percent in both categories) versus the second quarter of 2020, delivering 340 million total multiplatform views and 591 million multiplatform total minutes. In June, FOXBusiness.com secured 22.5 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 108 million multiplatform views. The business network also totaled 186 million multiplatform minutes in June and surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for the ninth consecutive month. FOXBusiness.com was also up in multiplatform views (+4 percent) and multiplatform minutes (+13 percent) versus the prior year.**

JUNE 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 2,905,000,000 (down 38 percent vs. June 2020)CNN.com - 2,325,000,000 (down 53 percent vs. June 2020)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 1,511,000,000 (down 21 percent vs. June 2020)CNN.com - 1,419,000,000 (down 45 percent vs. June 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 83,744,000 (down 25 percent vs. June 2020)CNN.com - 124,259,000 (down 20 percent vs. June 2020)

2Q'21 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 9,865,000,000 (down 26 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 8,034,000,000 (down 47 percent vs. vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 4,720,000,000 (down 18 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 4,641,000,000 (down 42 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 86,168,000 (down 26 percent vs. prior year quarter)CNN.com - 131,588,000 (down 19 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, June 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], June 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, June 2021, U.S.

