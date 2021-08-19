FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot In Multiplatform Minutes And Multiplatform Views During July

FOX News Digital earned the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in July, reaching nearly 1.

FOX News Digital earned the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in July, reaching nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views and approximately 3.4 billion multiplatform total minutes, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of July, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the fifth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set. FOX News Digital also outpaced CNN.com in total multiplatform views, delivering nearly 89 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove close to 6.9 million unique visitors in July, beating out CNN in the category for the third straight month.*

For the 83 rd consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), driving over 40 million total social interactions. FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 18 million Facebook interactions and over 21 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 253 million, up nearly 25 percent year over year, while FOX Business topped the business competition in the category with over 26 million views.

Additionally, during the most recent month of July, FOXBusiness.com saw increases month-over-month (+2 percent and +6 percent, respectively), delivering 111 million total multiplatform views and 197 million multiplatform total minutes. For the 10 th month in a row, the business network surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes, and also saw 19.7 million multiplatform unique visitors for the month.

JULY 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total MinutesFOX News Digital - 3,380,000,000 (down 32 percent vs. July 2020)CNN.com - 2,399,000,000 (down 52 percent vs. July 2020)

Multi-Platform Total ViewsFOX News Digital - 1,590,000,000 (down 24 percent vs. July 2020)CNN.com - 1,405,000,000 (down 46 percent vs. July 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique VisitorsFOX News Digital - 88,688,000 (down 24 percent vs. July 2020)CNN.com - 123,626,000 (down 21 percent vs. July 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, July 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2021, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005784/en/