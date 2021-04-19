FOX News Channel Signs KTTV's Bill Melugin As National Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed KTTV-TV (FOX) investigative reporter Bill Melugin as a national correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. Melugin will begin his new role on May 3 rd and will be based in FNC's Los Angeles bureau.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, "We are extremely proud to welcome Bill to the network. His investigative reporting skills are second to none, and he will be a great addition to our news team."

Melugin added, "I am thrilled to be joining FNC as a national correspondent and look forward to working alongside their team of top journalists in shedding light on the most important stories of the day for viewers across the country."

Since 2017, Melugin has served as an investigative reporter for the FOX owned and operated station KTTV in Los Angeles. A two-time recipient of Radio & TV News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism (2018 and 2019), he also was awarded a local Emmy award for his investigative reporting in 2019. During his tenure with KTTV, he broke numerous stories, including obtaining exclusive photos that went viral of California Governor Gavin Newsom not adhering to multiple COVID-19 guidelines while dining at the French Laundry restaurant during the height of the global pandemic. Over the last year, his breaking news coverage has repeatedly been featured across FNC programming, including on Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Story with Martha MacCallum, where he reported on Tiger Woods' car crash.

Prior to joining KTTV, Melugin worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at FOX station WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, and as a fill-in anchor at KFOX-TV, the FOX affiliate in El Paso, Texas. A native of Southern California, Melugin is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, where he majored in Broadcast Journalism.

