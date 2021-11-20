FOX News Channel's Tucker Carlson To Present An Exclusive Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse On Monday Evening

FOX News Channel's (FNC) Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

FOX News Channel's (FNC) Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. A portion of the interview will air on FNC's Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, November 22 nd at 8 PM/ET followed by a Tucker Carlson Originals documentary on FOX Nation in December. The documentary will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the top-rated show in cable news with an average of nearly 3.2 million viewers and 514,000 in the key 25-54 younger demographic. Ranking number one in basic cable at 8 PM/ET, the program also delivers a triple-digit advantage over both CNN and MSNBC across the board. In 4Q 2020, Tucker Carlson Tonight notched a new record by marking the highest-rated quarter for any cable news program in the history of cable news with 4.8 million viewers. Most recently, Carlson was named to Time 100's most influential people of 2021 and earned the title as Adweek's "Hottest News Host" of 2021.

Throughout his tenure, Carlson has conducted numerous interviews with major newsmakers, including: Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter and James Biden, the son and brother of the current president; former President Donald Trump; El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele; Hungarian President Viktor Orban; House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA); then Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), as well as actresses Rose McGowan, Pamela Anderson and Kirstie Alley.

Prior to his powerhouse primetime role, he served as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend from 2012 through 2016. Tucker Carlson Tonight originally debuted at 7 PM/ET and was later elevated to the current 8 PM/ET timeslot in April 2017. Carlson joined the network in 2009 as a political contributor.

