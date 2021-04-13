Fox News Channel's Gutfeld! Debut Week Crushes NBC's Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon And Nearly Ties ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! In Total Viewers

The debut week of FOX News Channel's (FNC) new late night program Gutfeld! (weekdays, 11PM-12AM/ET) topped broadcast program NBC's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1,378,000 P2+) and nearly tied ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!* in total viewers (1,580,000 P2+) while outpacing Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (524,000 P2+; 205,000 A25-54) and TBS' Conan (250,000 P2+; 134,000 A25-54) in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The latest addition to FNC's primetime lineup, Gutfeld! averaged 1,570,000 viewers, 307,000 in A25-54 and 185,000 with A18-49, dominating the 11PM/ET cable news timeslot across the board in all categories. Gutfeld! also garnered more viewers than late night programs HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher (1,080,000 P2+; 210,000 A25-54) and Last Week Tonight (721,000 P2+; 296,000 A25-54) as well as CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden (818,000 P2+; 219,000 A25-54) in both total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo.

Last week, FNC's Gutfeld! outpaced every CNN program in total viewers and the key demo and also topped every MSNBC program in the 25-54 demo with the exception of The Rachel Maddow Show. Gutfeld! also drew a larger 25-54 audience at 11PM/ET than CNN and MSNBC's primetime average from 8-11PM/ET and the repeat of Gutfeld! on Saturday at 10PM/ET delivered 1,208,000 viewers, topping all CNN and MSNBC Saturday programs in total viewers. The network's newest hour has posted double-digit gains in FNC's 11PM/ET hour over the months of February and March in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49. According to Nielsen Live+3 data (April 5-8), Gutfeld! garnered an audience of 1.9 million total viewers and 371,000 in A25-54, beating Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show and Conan in total viewers.

*includes all telecasts

