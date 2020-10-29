FOX News Channel's Bret Baier And Martha MacCallum To Co-Anchor Marathon "FOX News Democracy 2020" Coverage On Election Day

FOX News Channel (FNC) will provide extensive special live coverage surrounding Election Day 2020 beginning Saturday, October 31 st through Wednesday, November 4 th. Up-to-the-minute coverage will be available on FNC, as well as across FOX News Media's additional platforms, including FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio and FOX News International. On election night, chief political anchor and Special Report's Bret Baier and The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum will headline marathon coverage and co-anchor FOX News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6PM/ET from New York.

Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a team of journalists and commentators to provide analysis as the results come in during the eight-hour live special, including FOX News Sunday's Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume , The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, political analyst and co-host of The Five Juan Williams, as well as political contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich. Anchor Bill Hemmer will break down the results on the electronic "Bill-board," while anchor Shannon Bream will be reporting on the data from the FOX News Voter Analysis system. Correspondent Kristin Fisher and chief White House correspondent John Roberts will report live from Washington, D.C., where President Trump will be located on election night, while correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide the latest from Vice President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Anchors Shannon Bream and Jon Scott will front continuous overnight coverage beginning at 2AM/ET, with Scott helming until 5AM/ET. FOX & Friends will begin an early edition of the program on Wednesday at 5AM/ET.

FNC correspondents will cover the evening from various locations and battleground states across the country and contribute to live the programming, including: chief Congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram along with correspondents Leland Vittert, Rich Edson, and David Spunt in Washington, D.C., Matt Finn (Michigan), Kevin Corke (Ohio), Mike Tobin (Wisconsin), Phil Keating and Steve Harrigan (Florida), Alicia Acuna (Arizona), Bryan Llenas (Pennsylvania), Mark Meredith (North Carolina), Garrett Tenney (Iowa), Casey Stegall (Texas), Jonathan Serrie (Georgia), Molly Line (Maine), Eric Shawn (New York) and Dan Springer (Montana).

Ahead of election day, FNC will offer special weekend editions of various news programs beginning on Saturday, October 31, including America's Newsroom (12-2PM/ET) anchored by Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher and Bill Hemmer Reports (5PM/ET) with Bill Hemmer. On Sunday, November 1 st, FNC's weekday hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade of FOX & Friends will broadcast an extended edition of the network's signature morning show while anchor Harris Faulkner will front a special edition of Outnumbered (1-2PM/ET) and Outnumbered Overtime (1-2 PM/ET) while Neil Cavuto will anchor Your World from 4-5 PM/ET.

The network will also present a Sunday evening two-hour special, FOX News Democracy 2020: Election Preview, co-anchored by Baier and MacCallum, to examine the state of the race beginning at 6PM/ET. FNC's primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Ingraham Angle will provide commentary on Sunday evening while FOX News @ Night with anchor Shannon Bream will take over at 11PM/ET.

FOX Broadcasting

Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher will co-anchor election night coverage on FOX Broadcasting, which will be available live across all time zones beginning at 7PM/ET through 1AM/ET with FNC contributors Marc Thiessen, Mo Elleithee, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Ari Fleischer, Marie Harf, Lawrence Jones and Guy Benson. Senior correspondent Rick Leventhal will anchor hourly news updates for all affiliates.

FOX News Digital

FOXNews.com and the FOX News Mobile App will feature up-to-the-minute election news, results and information. Real-time data and developments will be provided to the digital audience so users will have the ability to drill down to individual state and county-level races, and see the results of the FOX News Voter Analysis as polls close in each state. Users will also be able to follow the live updates page throughout the day as the latest races are called, reaction pours in from across the country, and live video speeches come into our newsroom. FOX News Digital will feature real-time data for users to track the presidential race, Congressional races, gubernatorial races, and ballot measures, complete with a fully-interactive map of the country as well as probability dials displaying the likelihood of the outcome and the Congressional balance of power. Viewers can also customize and select races on the "My Races" page to follow along to their favorite contests. Simultaneously throughout the evening, FOX News Digital's second screen experience will serve as a viewer resource to complement the network's linear coverage.

FOX News Radio

FOX News Radio (FNR) will feature special election night coverage live on the FOX News Mobile App and FNR-affiliated stations starting at 6PM/ET. Beginning with two half-hour specials featuring the hit podcasts The Campaign with Bret Baier and Perino & Stirewalt: I'll Tell You What, coverage of the main event will be led by FNR's national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar with reporting from FNR correspondents around the country as well as FNC contributors and experts. FOX News Headlines 24/7 will also deliver Democracy 2020 updates and results surrounding our election night coverage every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115.

Special programming includes:

Saturday, October 31 st

12-2PM/ET - America's Newsroom with Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher

5PM/ET - Bill Hemmer Reports

Sunday, November 1 st

6-10AM/ET - Extended edition of FOX & Friends with weekday co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade

12-PM/ET - Outnumbered

1-2PM/ET - Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner

4-5PM/ET - Your World with Neil Cavuto

5-6PM/ET - The Five

6-8PM/ET - FOX News Democracy 2020: Election Preview with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum (NY)

8-9PM/ET - Tucker Carlson Tonight

9-10PM/ET - Hannity

10-11PM/ET - The Ingraham Angle

11PM/ET- 12AM/ET- FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream

Monday, November 2 nd

11PM-1AM-ET - Extended edition of FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream

Tuesday, November 3 rd

1-4AM/ET - FOX News Democracy 2020 with Arthel Neville and Rick Leventhal (LA)

6PM-2AM/ET- FOX News Democracy 2020: Election Coverage with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum (NY)

2-3AM/ET - Democracy 2020: Election Coverage with Shannon Bream and Jon Scott

3-5AM/ET - Democracy 2020: Election Coverage with Jon Scott

5-9AM/ET - Extended edition of FOX & Friends with Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade

