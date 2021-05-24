FOX News Channel Names Rachel Campos-Duffy Co-host Of FOX & Friends Weekend

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named network contributor and FOX Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Campos-Duffy will make her official debut on Saturday, June 12 th alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain as the only Hispanic woman to co-host a cable news morning program. Additionally, Lawrence Jones will take on a new position as enterprise reporter for the FOX & Friends franchise, effective immediately, and will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show.

The 6-10 AM/ET weekend program regularly showcases a broad range of guests, including politicians, newsmakers, notable athletes and experts in the field of lifestyle and entertainment. According to Nielsen Media Research, FOX & Friends Weekend has continued to dominate the ratings, consistently ranking number one in its timeslot and across cable news with both total viewers and the coveted 25-54 younger demographic.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, "The success of FOX & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust. Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise."

Campos-Duffy added, "The FOX & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday. I am confident we'll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America."

Jones commented, "I am excited to take on a new role as enterprise reporter across the FOX & Friends franchise and continue my feature reporting on the ground, following the news wherever it may take me."

As the mother of nine children, Campos-Duffy will deliver a fresh perspective on a variety of issues facing everyday Americans on FOX & Friends Weekend. She will continue hosting Moms on FOX Nation, which aims to spotlight both the joys and the challenges of motherhood and will also begin hosting a podcast this Friday for FOX News Audio with her husband, network contributor and former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy. Entitled From the Kitchen Table - the Duffy's, the new podcast will tackle a wide range of topics from parenting, marriage and relationships to politics, culture and entertainment, with Rachel and Sean offering their unique take on real life solutions to everyday issues. Following its debut on Friday May 28 th, a new episode will be available every Saturday morning beginning on June 5 th.

Campos-Duffy joined FNC as a contributor in 2016 and has been a regular guest host on FOX & Friends, a panelist on Outnumbered and a recent rotating host on FOX News Primetime at 7 PM/ET. Prior to joining FNC, she was part of MTV's iconic reality television show, The Real World and also appeared as a frequent guest on ABC's The View and The Today Show on NBC. An Arizona native, Campos-Duffy has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College and a Master's degree in International Relations from the University of California San Diego. She is known for her advocacy work which includes serving as a national spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative, a non-profit group that supports the economic empowerment of Hispanics through limited government and entrepreneurship.

In his new role, Jones will offer his signature storytelling across both the weekend and weekday editions of the hit morning show. Since joining FOX News Media in 2018, Jones has become known for his "man-on-the-street" segments where he often travels around the country for an in-depth look at current issues firsthand. He is also the host of Keeping Up with Jones on FOX Nation and will return to FOX News Primetime this week for his third stint hosting the show.

In the summer of 2020, Jones helmed a one-hour primetime weekend special entitled One Nation which examined the state of race relations from the perspectives of civil rights activists, law enforcement officials and religious leaders. Jones notably conducted an emotional interview with the family of Davell Gardner, Jr., the one-year-old child who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his stroller at a cookout in Brooklyn, New York last summer and also reported extensively from Chicago on the city's spike in gun violence last year, interviewing the family of Natalia Wallace, a seven year old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Fourth of July. In 2020, he conducted a wide-ranging interview for FOX Nation with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace from his home in North Carolina which spanned the start of his career in racing to his activism in the Black Lives Matter movement. A native of Garland, Texas, Jones attended the University of North Texas where he studied Criminal Justice.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005590/en/