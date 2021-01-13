FOX News Channel Names Peter Doocy White House Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Peter Doocy as a White House correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. In this position, Mr. Doocy will begin his new role covering incoming President Joe Biden's administration on Inauguration Day, January 20 th. Mr. Doocy will report alongside FNC's Kristin Fisher, who will also continue in her role as White House correspondent for the network.

In making the announcement, Mr. Wallace stated, "Peter's affable nature, tireless work ethic and dedication to advancing the story on the campaign trail further enhanced our reporting throughout the historic 2020 election cycle. We look forward to adding him to our White House team, alongside Kristin Fisher, both of whom we are confident will provide our viewers with informative insights from President-elect Joe Biden's administration."

During the 2020 election cycle, Mr. Doocy covered President-elect Joe Biden's presidential campaign since the onset of his candidacy in April 2019. Throughout his coverage of the former Vice President, Mr. Doocy's signature ability to elicit a response yielded several viral and newsworthy moments on the campaign trail. Most recently, he contributed to coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election and the ongoing developments of the incoming Biden administration.

Prior to covering the Biden campaign, he reported on the 2020 Democratic presidential field and secured several interviews with then-candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Mayor Pete Buttigeig, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), among others. Mr. Doocy also interviewed President Donald Trump during the Iowa caucuses in January 2020. Since joining the network in 2009, he has contributed to every midterm and presidential election, conducted interviews with leading lawmakers as well as provided coverage of breaking news events across the country. Notably, in 2014, he secured the first television interview with Robert O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who claimed to have fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Usama bin Laden. The interview was made into a documentary, entitled The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden, which aired on FNC. He received his B.A. in political science from Villanova University.

In her role as White House correspondent, Ms. Fisher covers the top stories out of the White House across FNC's daytime and primetime programming. Most recently, she provided nonstop coverage of President Donald Trump's administration, attended daily press briefings, contributed to the network's coverage of the 2020 election and reported live on the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Ms. Fisher traveled with Vice President Mike Pence on his trip to Eastern Europe, which included stops in Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro. During the trip, she secured an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence to discuss the plan for economic growth and tax reform. Ms. Fisher has also reported from both Warsaw, Poland and the G20 Summit in Germany. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election where she reported from the floor of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. Prior to joining FNC in 2015, she was a freelance correspondent for ABC News/NewsOne and spent four years reporting for WUSA-TV (CBS) in Washington. She received her B.A. in communication from Boston University.

