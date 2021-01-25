FOX News Channel Names Emily Compagno Co-Host Of Outnumbered

FOX News Channel (FNC) has promoted network contributor Emily Compagno to co-host of the ensemble show Outnumbered (weekdays, 12-1PM/ET), announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. Ms. Compagno will appear daily alongside Outnumbered's founding anchor Harris Faulkner and a series of rotating panelists, beginning today, January 25 th.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, "Emily has greatly impressed us over the years with her legal expertise and natural ability to connect with our audience on a wide variety of stories. We welcome her to Outnumbered and are excited to watch her in this new role."

Ms. Compagno added, "I am thrilled to join the incomparable team of talented women on Outnumbered, where I look forward to sharing my legal and political insights with Harris, and our incredible audience every day."

According to Nielsen Media Research, Outnumbered has been the number one cable news program in its timeslot and has also posted triple-digit increases in both total viewers and the 25-54 demographic since launch. The show ranked among the top 15 programs in total viewers for the year of 2020, notching its highest-rated year ever in total viewers with 2 million viewers while also garnering 338,000 in the 25-54 demographic.

Since joining FOX News Media as a contributor in December 2018, Ms. Compagno has provided political and legal analysis across the FOX News Media platforms, including regular panelist appearances on Outnumbered and The Five. In March 2020, Ms. Compagno was tapped to host Crimes That Changed America on FOX News Media's subscription based streaming service, FOX Nation. The series investigates infamous cases across America, and Ms. Compagno explores the lasting effects they had on the United States judicial system.

In addition to her role at FNC, Ms. Compagno is an attorney and has been practicing law since 2006. Previously, she served as a federal managing attorney and an Acting Director at the Social Security Administration, one of the top-ten largest U.S. agencies. She also practiced criminal defense and civil litigation in California.

Throughout her career in federal government, Ms. Compagno has worked on issues ranging from fraud, regulatory, administrative and agency, budget and efficiency, to contracts, labor and employment, and bargaining unit/union matters. Her criminal experience includes white collar and juvenile issues. Ms. Compagno was a Senior Judge Judicial Extern for the late Hon. John T. Noonan at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and held legal positions in Cape Town, South Africa and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Additionally, Ms. Compagno was a National Football League (NFL) Oakland Raiders cheerleader, where she held the title of captain. While with the Raiders, she was selected as a NFL Ambassador and promoted NFL China in Beijing and Shanghai. She also had the honor of being one of five NFL cheerleaders to visit U.S. troops stationed throughout Iraq and Kuwait on a USO tour.

Ms. Compagno holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Washington, where she was awarded the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps' Cadet of the Quarter Award. She holds her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law, where she was President of the Federalist Society and Articles Editor of the Intellectual Property Law Bulletin.

