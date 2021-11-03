FOX News Channel Names Benjamin Hall State Department Correspondent And Elevates Rich Edson To Senior National Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Benjamin Hall State Department correspondent while elevating Rich Edson to senior national correspondent, announced Bryan Boughton, FNC's senior vice president and Washington bureau chief. Previously a foreign affairs correspondent for the network, Hall will relocate to Washington, D.C. from London, England to cover the international and domestic issues surrounding the U.S. Department of State effective immediately. Edson, who has been serving as the network's State Department correspondent since 2017, will now cover politics, border issues and national breaking news in this new capacity. Additionally, Alex Hogan will transition to a new role of London correspondent, replacing Hall overseas after being based in New York for nearly two years.

Since joining the network in 2015, Hall has served as FNC's foreign affairs correspondent based in London where he covered international news for the network. Most recently, he reported from Kabul, Afghanistan surrounding the United States' preparations ahead of their August exit from the country. Throughout his tenure with the network, he has covered several international breaking news events, including terror attacks in Paris, Brussels, Munich and Istanbul, the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the summit in Singapore between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. He also covered President Biden's first overseas trip to Europe and then-President Trump's first overseas trip to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he has interviewed several presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, U.S. commanders as well as ISIS prisoners. Prior to joining FNC, Hall worked as a war correspondent in the Middle East and Africa, reporting for a number of news organizations, including the New York Times, The Sunday Times, BBC, The London Times and Agence France-Presse. A graduate of Richmond American University in London, Hall is also the author of the 2015 book, "Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army."

As FNC's State Department correspondent, Edson covered foreign policy, which included news-breaking interviews with Secretaries of State, as well as the 2018 United States and North Korea summit in Singapore, the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions with China. He joined FNC in 2015 from FOX Business Network (FBN) where he served as a Washington based correspondent from the network's inception in 2007. In this capacity, he reported on the 2008 financial crisis, the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), the U.S. auto bailout and the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, among numerous other stories on the intersection of Washington and Wall Street. Additionally, during his 14-year tenure across FOX News Media, he has provided insights for every major election, most recently during last night's Virginia gubernatorial race and most notably the 2020 presidential election. Before joining FBN, Edson covered city and county governments for WJCL-TV (ABC) in Savannah, Georgia. He got his start in the industry at NBC where he served as an intern for Saturday Night Live. Edson is a graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia Journalism School.

Alex Hogan joined FNC in January 2020 as a general assignment reporter and quickly began covering the pandemic from New York City, one of the hardest hit places in the country. She later reported on the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 and covered the immigration crisis from the Texas border with three separate trips there earlier this year. Prior to FNC, she was the morning news reporter and substitute anchor for independent television station WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this capacity, Hogan covered various breaking news stories, including the trial of Bill Cosby, the 2017 Cosmo Dinardo murders and the 2018 Allentown car bombing. Previously, Hogan worked as a general assignment reporter for CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV covering the Altoona, State College and Johnston, Pennsylvania areas.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006257/en/