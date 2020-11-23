FOX Nation To Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled "Christmas In The Rockies"

FOX Nation, FOX News Media's on demand subscription-based streaming service, will debut its first holiday-themed original scripted production entitled " Christmas in the Rockies." Available on the platform beginning Thursday, November 26 th, the film will feature cameos from FOX & Friends' co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation, " Christmas in the Rockies" follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business behind for a career in New York City. Katie's dreams come to a halt when her father's sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber's looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition.

During the film, FOX & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt make cameo appearances as Jolly Lumber customers, ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City. The film is exclusive to the platform in the United States on video on demand until November 2021. In addition to " Christmas in the Rockies," FOX Nation has acquired the rights to additional Christmas movies including " Christmas on the Range" and " Christmas on the Coast." Currently available on the platform, the feel-good scripted holiday programming features family, love and business.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes lifestyle/entertainment shows as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity & Cox Contour platforms.

