FOX Nation's Nancy Grace To Host "America's Most Wanted Overtime"

FOX Nation, FOX News Media's on demand subscription-based streaming service, will debut a new program hosted by Nancy Grace in collaboration with the return of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX, announced Jason Klarman, President of FOX Nation. Ms. Grace's new series entitled America's Most Wanted Overtime will be released under the platform's robust "FOX Justice" banner. Additionally, FOX Nation has signed Ms. Grace to a new multi-year deal where she will continue to host her current series, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, available daily on FOX Nation.

Beginning on March 15 th, Ms. Grace will present America's Most Wanted Overtime every Monday at 10 PM/EST, following the season premiere of the highly anticipated series AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas. Immediately after the program concludes, Ms. Grace will take viewers for a deep dive into the cases tackled and the suspects profiled in each episode, featuring chief investigators, law enforcement experts and family members of the victims. FOX Nation subscribers will also have access to AMERICA'S MOST WANTED after it airs on FOX (Mondays, 9 PM/EST).

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, "Nancy brings an unmatched passion and track record for breaking down crimes that have captivated our nation. Her relentless drive to provide a voice to victims and her impressive career and dedication to the law make her the perfect fit for our platform and we are thrilled to expand Nancy's role with FOX Nation."

Ms. Grace added, "Working with FOX Nation is an honor. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue pursuing my mission and to collaborate with the iconic series AMERICA'S MOST WANTED. There are a staggering number of unsolved cases that deserve national attention and together we will continue to bring them to light."

Currently, Ms. Grace hosts Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, a daily SiriusXM radio show that began its simulcast on FOX Nation in January 2020. Additionally, she has presented a number of investigative specials for the platform, including A Tiger King Investigation, A Ghislaine Maxwell Investigation and A Fort Hood Investigation. Ms. Grace also appears as a regular guest on FOX News Channel where she offers analysis on crime news across daytime and primetime programs. Most recently, she presented a tribute special on FOX Nation to her former colleague and mentor, the legendary broadcaster Larry King, following his death earlier this year.

Prior to her role with FOX Nation, Ms. Grace began hosting A&E's Grace vs. Abrams in 2018, a series that explored high-profile crimes such as the case of convicted murderer Scott Peterson. From 2005 through 2016, she was the host of CNN Headline News' (HLN) Nancy Grace, a nightly celebrity news and current affairs program. Prior to that, she launched Cochran and Grace with Johnnie Cochran as well as Closing Arguments on Court TV from 1996 to 2007. Additionally, she also helmed the daytime series Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination. Ms. Grace is also the founder and publisher of CrimeOnline.com, a digital platform that investigates breaking crime news, increases awareness of missing people and calls attention to cold cases.

A former prosecutor, Ms. Grace worked at the Atlanta-Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney's office where she focused on felony cases involving murder, rape, child molestation and arson. She became a Law Review graduate of Mercer Law School and received her degree in constitutional and criminal law from New York University. She is a New York Times best-selling author and her 2009 novel, "The Eleventh Victim," was produced into a Lifetime movie, in which she served as the executive producer.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.

