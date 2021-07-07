Fox Corporation Hires Brian Nick As Chief Communications Officer & Executive Vice President

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company" or "FOX") today announced the Company's new head of communications.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company" or "FOX") today announced the Company's new head of communications. Brian Nick has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. The role will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Lachlan Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.

"We're excited to welcome Brian to the FOX team," said Lachlan Murdoch. "He's a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America."

Nick will join FOX from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as Communications Director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Chief of Staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with FOX at the end of July.

"I'm honored to join a company with such a rich history and an exciting future," said Nick. "FOX is a unique and powerful voice in the marketplace with a compelling story to tell and I look forward to being a part of that."

