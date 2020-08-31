Fox Business Network's Charles Payne To Present America Invests Together Virtual Town Hall On Wednesday, September 2nd

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present a virtual town hall entitled America Invests Together on Wednesday, September 2 nd, at 2PM/ET.

FOX Business Network (FBN)will present a virtual town hall entitled America Invests Together on Wednesday, September 2 nd, at 2PM/ET. During the one-hour special, Making Money host Charles Payne will answer viewer questions on how to invest during a pandemic and discuss best practices on financial management, including stocks, education, personal savings, real estate, and more.

Throughout the hour, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will join Payne, along with a panel of financial experts, to provide their insights on investment approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all audience members will join the broadcast through remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration on the broadcast.

What:FBN's America Invests Together Town Hall

When: Wednesday, September 2 nd at 2PM/ET

