FourthWall Testing Offers New, One-of-a-Kind, COVID-19 Testing Solutions For Families And Businesses

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Delta and other variants circulate it's clear that widespread and accurate testing will play a critical role in ensuring public safety. Businesses, schools, professional sports teams, and productions want to stay open but are looking for ways to keep employees and their families safe. Epitome Risk is now offering one-of-a-kind testing solutions through its new subsidiary, FourthWall Testing that lets people know how their body responded to the Covid-19 vaccine.

"cPass is a proactive rather than reactive test," said CEO and co-Founder of Eptiome Risk Lisa Wilson . "Having people know their neutralizing antibody numbers can save businesses, sports teams, events and productions the need for repeat weekly testing. Knowing neutralizing antibody numbers can safeguard against costly shutdowns.

FourthWall Testing is a private lab in Winter Garden, Florida that offers rapid COVID-19 testing services, neutralizing antibody testing, and immune assessment solutions for organizations in industries that need fast and accurate COVID-19 testing and results.

FourthWall Testing is led by industry experts with more than 70 years of combined experience in drug research and development, as well as risk management services for business, education, entertainment and sporting industries. FourthWall Testing also supports family events, travelers and offers direct to consumer at-home, finger prick testing.

"COVID-19 antibody results are more than a number," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Co-Founder and Medical Director of FourthWall Testing." The objective is the success of our clients, and the well-being of their employees and their families. Keeping people safe is at the core of what we do at FourthWall Testing."

Diagnostics testing is used in 70% of decision-making by today's healthcare, education and business officials, according to the CDC. With the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak, decisions in regards to business, school, family, productions, and events depend on accurate and fast lab results.

A new neutralizing antibody test that has earned Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) effectively detects SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (nAbs), according to an analysis recently published in the Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. Because evidence indicates a correlation between nAbs and protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 the Genscript cPass neutralization antibody tests plays a critical role in understanding long-term immunity against COVID-19.

Through tireless research and correlation studies, FourthWall was able to develop a lab developed test utilizing a finger prick device. FourthWall is training other labs to use this protocol.

About FourthWall Testing

About Epitome Risk Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

